Minister of Justice was called a “runaway” by congressmen after a meeting in the Chamber was closed in discussion

the minister Flávio Dino (Justice and Public Security) said on Tuesday (11.Apr.2023) that deputies from “extreme right” want violence and not a serious debate with the government. The minister was called “runaway” by congressmen after the meeting at the Committee on Public Security and Combating Organized Crime was closed due to a discussion between the deputies.

“The people who are here, these extreme right-wing deputies, don’t want a serious debate, they just want violence, aggression. And that’s why the president [da comissão, deputado Sanderson,] thought it was good to close the session”, said the minister in an interview with journalists.

According to Dino, the “general riot” prompted the termination of the session. It was the 2nd time he attended a hearing in the Chamber. The meeting of the Committee on Public Security had clashes from the beginning.

“I will return as many times as necessary. Now obviously for a proper debate and not that kind of aggression that has settled here”, said Dino. The minister appealed to the presidents of the Chamber and the Senate so that the rules of procedure and parliamentary decorum are respected in the hearings.

“It is not possible that an authority of the Executive branch, being a member of the National Congress, cannot come to a commission and establish a climate of generalized aggression on the part of extremists, who are the same ones who fuel the hatred that resulted in the 8th of January […] and in slaughter; the same ones that discriminate against the simple and humble people of the favelas, of the popular neighborhoods; the same ones who are encouraging acts of violence in schools. It is this behavior that instigates the growth of violence.”he said.

The president of the collegiate, deputy sanderson (PL-RS), in his opening speech asked deputies courtesy and less “sealing”. The request was in vain and the climate of disagreement prevailed. Sanderson threatened to mute microphones and warned several times that Dino might leave the session in the face of recurring backlash.

At the end of the session, after successive requests for silence to the members of the commission, Sanderson stated that a new meeting with the minister will be scheduled. The Legislative Police had to disperse discussions between deputies after the meeting ended.

Watch (1min22s):

Dino had been invited to speak at the commission about the acts of the 8th of January, the decrees on weapons signed by Lula and the visit to Complexo da Maré (RJ), and land invasions by the MST (Movement of Landless Rural Workers) in areas of south of Bahia it’s from Goias.

Earlier, on March 28, Dino was heard at the CCJ (Commission on Constitution and Justice) in a meeting that lasted more than 4 hours. The meeting was arranged by clashes between opposition deputies and government allies.

The CCJ hearing also ended amid protests from the opposition, who wanted more time to question the minister. The list of those registered to speak had 107 deputies, but not even half managed to have the floor.

Dino was the subject of more than 25 summons requests, which were converted into invitations in an agreement tailored by government allies. Presence in cases of summons is mandatory, while the invitation may or may not be attended by an authority.

Firearms

At the meeting, Dino stated that a new decree on firearms in Brazil should be finalized in May. The text will be delivered by the ministry for the analysis of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in the first half of May. According to him, the new norm will resume activities that are suspended, such as the opening of shooting clubs.

“As far as guns are concerned, which is their main concern, we are enforcing the law. It is not possible for everyone to have a gun in their hands to go out and kill others. Brazil is not a western. These people get worked up because they are violent people. They want guns to go out shooting in the middle of the street, as has happened even with deputies, unfortunately”, said Dino.

Watch (4min46s):

Dino stated that 880,000 weapons have already been re-registered in the country. The re-registration was extended at the request of members of the Public Security Commission and will run until May 3.