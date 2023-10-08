BERLIN. Around twenty million Germans will vote today in Hesse and Bavaria, a quarter of the population of the entire federation. A routine that is repeated at five-year intervals in the nineteen German Laender.

But this year is different. Never before has a regional test taken on such an important significance at the federal level, reflecting the mood of the Bundesrepublik towards the government in office and in the projection of possible alternative majorities. Having quickly consummated its honeymoon with the voters, the Berlin coalition within the first hundred days of government found itself faced with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the fear for the country’s security, the risk of passing the winter in the cold with gas reserves at zero and then followed by the energy crisis and rising bills, inflation, plummeting economic data, the increase in ECB interest rates, and in the meantime the energy transition. It is on all this that voters will be asked to vote, not so much on regional issues.

According to the latest polls, the three governing parties have fallen compared to 2018 in both Hesse and Bavaria. The Greens – down about two points compared to five years ago – are paying for being perceived as a force that threatens the economy and attacks citizens’ pockets. The law on heating which pushes towards the transition from gas boilers to heat pump boilers, now modified, is highly contested in the media. The liberals also lose two points: being a conservative force in a government with a progressive majority means they risk being left out of parliament in Bavaria due to lack of a quorum. While the SPD loses two and a half points in the polls in Hesse and remains stationary in Bavaria. The CDU in Hesse is up by 5 points and its Bavarian ally CSU remains constant at 37%, like 5 years ago. The CDU/CSU group can play the opposition card and point the finger at the government: “In other countries the economy is growing and in us it is contracting because of the traffic light coalition”, said the Bavarian leader Markus Soeder at a rally in the cloister of Andechs, at the end of September. The far-right Alternative für Deutschland party is also growing, in the polls at 16%, with two and a half points more than in 2018 in Hesse, and in Bavaria at 14%, four points more.

Bavaria, as always, is a case in itself. In the Land that convinced the whole world that the Oktoberfest is the most faithful representation of Germany, where the competition between city and countryside is strongest, over 67% of the population even supports three conservative parties. The Christian Socialists of the CSU (allied to the CDU) have the lion’s share of the electorate with over 35%, the Freie Wähler (the Free Voters) with 15%, a conservative communal force that is on the rise thanks to the populist charisma of its leader Hubert Aiwanger – at the center of a scandal for having supported anti-Semitic and revisionist positions on the concentration camps at a young age – and the ultra-right Alternative für Deutschland at 14%. Both of the last two right-wing formations have an ideological and cultural contiguity so they fish in the same electoral basin. But the peculiarity of the Bavaria case is that the CSU is a government force in the Land and an opposition force in Berlin, compared to the federal executive. This allowed her to play the “fight and government” card in the electoral campaign, claiming the well-being of Bavaria for herself – “everyone envies us” said Soeder at the Andechs rally – but pointing the finger at Berlin for the reduction of the Pil: «We must maintain our comfort and this is not a given». —

