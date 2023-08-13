The Sahel, that strip of land located south of the Sahara that runs through Africa from east to west, has become in the last decade one of the most inhospitable and unstable regions in the world. Against the backdrop of extreme poverty and climate change, the jihadist violence that erupted in Mali in 2012 has been spreading in the face of the inability of governments too weak to protect their own population. All of this is at the origin of recurring coups that bring to power military regimes that, driven by a wave of anti-Western sentiment, seek the support of a Russia that moves its pawns in the region. The recent military coup in Niger is not an isolated event, it follows the pattern of its neighbors Mali and Burkina Faso. With the difference that, on this occasion, the possibility of a regional conflict is closer than ever.

In the eighties of the last century, the Brazilian photographer Sebastião Salgado was already impressed by the hunger and poverty of the Sahel, sensations that he transferred to his impressive work collected in the book the end of the road: starving children, malnutrition and hopelessness inhabited his images in black and white. That was 40 years ago, but since then things have not improved. With the added element of climate change, which translates into irregular rains and drought. This misery, which produces a strong feeling of injustice, fuels violence and instability, which have been spreading like an oil stain. All this despite the existence of fundamental natural resources that supply the global north, but leave few benefits to the population.

“It’s the African paradox,” says Abdoulaye Mar Dieye, special coordinator for development in the Sahel at the United Nations. “This region is overflowing with gold, uranium or precious metals, and yet the poverty is tremendous. It is a painful contradiction. Logically, the population is angry and wants a quick change. The slightest disturbing effect, such as the discontent of an Army general, causes an explosion. The West has failed the Sahel, we have not invested enough. There is cooperation and that’s fine, but we have not generated any transformation, there is no employment, no infrastructure, no industry,” says the diplomat. All the countries of the Sahel are among the 20 poorest in the world, according to the Human Development Index.

The jihadist insurgency, which has caused more than 30,000 deaths and four million refugees and displaced persons, feeds on this poverty and finds complicity in a youth with no future. It began in the north of Mali in 2012 and spread to its neighbors Burkina Faso and Niger as of 2015. Neither the presence of a United Nations mission (Minusma), nor the creation of a regional military force, the G-5 of the Sahel, nor the robust French operation Barkhane, which once had 5,500 troops on the ground, have been able to stop the terrorist advance, carried out above all by the Support Group for Islam and Muslims (JNIM), dependent on Al Qaeda, and the Province of the Islamic State of the Sahel, linked to the Islamic State. Today, even countries further south such as Benin, Togo or the Ivory Coast are seriously threatened.

As in the four coups that shook Mali and Burkina Faso between 2020 and 2022, the military responsible for the uprising in Niger on July 26 cited insecurity as one of their main reasons for overthrowing the government of President Mohamed Bazoum. . However, of the three States of the Sahel infiltrated by terrorism, Niger was the one that was best managing to confront it thanks to a discreet but daring policy of dialogue with the communities and the reintegration of terrorists. “Bazoum had excellent vision, he was going in the right direction, but he has had to pay for old sins,” adds Dieye.

The underlying malaise is systemic. “It is not the fault of democracy, nor of France, the West, China, Russia or anyone else,” says Gilles Yabi, head of the think tank African Wathi, “if we cannot have dignified attention in a ministry, maintain a minimum of cleanliness in public buildings, start a meeting without waiting one or two hours for a minister to arrive or issue an administrative document to users without making them lose noon. Only by working every day to transform the functioning of our States will we build the foundations of stability and prosperity. Of course, it will not be by giving a new coup every year and making legitimately frustrated masses of young people, deprived of education, of perspectives and showered with false information and manipulations, believe that sovereignty and dignity are won with slogans”.

For the first time in this long series of coups, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has gone beyond economic sanctions and has decided to wield the threat of military intervention. “Niger is the drop that has filled the camel’s back. If we allow the coup plotters to take power, no democratic government will be safe in the region. It was necessary to send a message of firmness, of an end to impunity. We continue to think that showing our teeth can work, but the military junta is closed to dialogue and puts us in a very difficult situation. Pulling out the stick and not using it would totally discredit us,” says an African diplomat.

Until July 26, Niger was the best ally of the West and the European Union in the central Sahel. Their collaboration in defense and security matters, with US and French bases on their soil, and their cooperation in immigration control support this. In addition, there is the uranium that powers nuclear power plants. This country has the largest reserves of this raw element and is the main supplier of the European Union and specifically of France. A few hours after taking power, the coup leaders announced the suspension of these exports, but the truth is that the uranium, extracted by the French company Orano, has continued to flow. The Western atomic energy industry has a special interest in Niger remaining an ally and that these reserves are not exploited by others. For example, for Russia.

The shadow of Moscow hangs over the instability of the Sahel since the Malian military junta decided to break its ties with France and hire Wagner’s mercenaries as new partners in the fight against terrorism. Yevgueni Prigozhin’s men, already present in the Central African Republic, Libya or Mozambique, landed in Mali at the end of 2021 and have been occupying the space vacated by the French Barkhane operation, expelled from the country by the military junta. In neighboring Burkina Faso, the ruling military has not recalled Wagner, but has strengthened its military ties with Russia. The fear that Niger will also fall into the orbit of Vladimir Putin, as shown by the first gestures of the coup leaders and the Russian flags in the demonstrations in favor of the military junta, is very present in Western chancelleries.

The Gordian knot is that, faced with the military intervention of ECOWAS led by troops from Nigeria, Senegal and the Ivory Coast, two military regimes, Burkina Faso and Mali, have already announced their support for the coup plotters in Niger. The possibility of a split in two of the region and of a conflict between armies is closer than ever. “The military option is the worst of all options,” Dieye concludes, “because it will not destabilize just the Sahel, but all of Africa and the world. In the event of a conflict, a large wave of migration to Europe is to be expected,” concludes the United Nations development coordinator in the Sahel.

