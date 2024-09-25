Cubans are facing a severe economic and social crisis that has been going on for years. A new report by the Cuban Observatory for Human Rights (OCDH) has revealed that extreme poverty has skyrocketed this year, affecting 89 percent of the population.

This catastrophic reality is not new in the context of Miguel Díaz-Canel’s dictatorship. Compared to last year’s data, the latest figures represent one point more than previously recorded, indicating that the widespread crisis affecting millions of Cubans is constantly growing.

The OCDH said the new survey exposed Díaz-Canel’s repressive policies, which have led to food and medicine shortages on the island, precarious basic public services, and deteriorated social rights for Cubans, “who live without expectations of a better future.”

The report points out that the food crisis is the country’s main social problem at the moment, affecting 72% of the population. Next come blackouts (55%), inflation and cost of living (50%). Then come low wages (49%), public health (21%) and corruption (20%).

Seven out of ten Cubans have stopped having access to one of their meals a day (breakfast, lunch or dinner) due to lack of money or food shortages on the island. Only 15% are able to eat three meals a day without interruption.

In addition to food shortages, 33% were unable to obtain necessary medicines due to high prices or shortages in pharmacies. Only 2% were able to obtain them from state pharmacies.

Of the 1,148 people interviewed for the study, 89% rated Cuba’s public health system negatively.

The sections of the population in the worst situation are the elderly (78%), people who do not receive the old benefits from the regime due to the crisis (61%), the unemployed (44%) and prisoners (26%).

The precarious living conditions on the island, led by Communist Party leader Díaz-Canel, have resulted in a record 91% disapproval rating, according to the OCDH. Only 4% continue to support the regime’s economic and social management.

According to the Madrid-based organization, 53% of Cubans, especially the youngest (aged 18 to 30), believe that the capitalist American model is the best option for national development, while only 3% of those interviewed see the current Cuban model as a reference.

The interviews for the study were conducted digitally, in all provinces of the country, in 78 municipalities, from May 8 to June 2, 2024. The margin of error was plus or minus 2.8 percentage points with a confidence level of 95%.