A group of people protest for salary improvements, on May 4, 2023, in Caracas. The minimum wage in Venezuela, which last rose to 130 bolivars in March 2022, when it was equivalent to US$29.68, has been devalued by 82% to the current US$5.18, as a result of inflation. | Photo: EFE / Miguel Gutiérrez

A 12-year-old boy died of food poisoning after eating garbage in the town of Maturín, Venezuela. As reported by BBCdue to the extreme poverty in which they live, Manuel Arzolar’s family usually collects recyclable materials and food at a municipal dump.

On April 7, the boy allegedly ingested something contaminated at the scene and fell unconscious a few minutes later. He was taken to a regional hospital for a stomach pump, but he did not survive. The family alleges slowness in emergency care and medical negligence, a claim that has not been contested by local authorities.

The case shocked the country and became a symbol of the financial and humanitarian crisis that has plagued Venezuela for over ten years. Between 2013 and 2021, the Venezuelan economy contracted by more than 75% and a quarter of the population left the country.

Rudy Jose Arzolar Olivero, Manuel’s father, told the BBC that the family had to resort to garbage after the national minimum wage dropped to around R$25 a month and his wife, the family’s second source of income, died in 2022.

According to the United Nations, at least 6.5 million people are starving in Venezuela and 4.1% of children under 5 in the country suffer from acute malnutrition.