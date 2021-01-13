British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed on Wednesday the opening of vaccination centers “24 hours a day, seven days a week” throughout the kingdom, in his attempt to control the pandemic and get the country moving.

Your installation will be set up “as soon as possible” and details will be provided by Matt Hancock, your health secretary. The announcement of the 24-hour vaccinations was made Wednesday afternoon in the British House of Commons. One way to move forward with the vaccination program, which has more than 2,500,000 vaccinated in Great Britain.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer supported the move, criticizing the prime minister’s hesitancy to impose tougher rules against the epidemic. Since December 16, 17,000 people have died in Britain, 60,000 have been hospitalized and 1 million have been infected with a local variant, which is 77 times more contagious than the previous one.

v 1.5 Vaccination in the world Tap to explore the data Source: Owid

Infographic: Clarion

Kent’s new Covid variant is wreaking havoc in the kingdom. The government’s policy is to vaccinate priority groups as quickly as possible to advance on the working population.

“Some signs”



Boris announced that the confinement is showing “some signs” of results.

With a health service overwhelmed by Covid patients, hundreds of retired medical and nurse volunteers, pharmacists, chemists, veterinarians, retired laboratory workers have come to help in the titanic task.

Mavis, 87, gives a thumbs up after getting vaccinated in London. Photo: AFP

The crew of the Easy Jet airline has been recruited by the British Health Service (NHS) to administer vaccines. The airlines have trained staff on airplanes to give injections. Volunteering in Britain is a dynamic and well-organized force in crises, which has once again become in the front row.

Overflowing hospitals



Hospitals in certain areas of southern Britain and London are overwhelmed. The government plans to transfer patients who are recovering from Covid to hotels, where they can convalesce and release beds, which are necessary in hospitals for the newly infected. The sick in the hotels will be cared for by voluntary organizations, such as St John Ambulance, the Red Cross, the medical personnel of the armed forces and the staff left free on the NHS.

v 1.5 Coronavirus in the UK

Tap to explore the data Source: Johns Hopkins University

Infographic: Clarion

The Best Western hotel chain has already started taking patients. The London Hotel, its owner, has started taking Covid-positive patients from Kings College Hospital and transferred them to a hotel in Croydon. British hotels could provide 5,000 beds in the emergency and would join the Nightingale field hospitals.

The pressure on the NHS hospitals will continue until February, with the highest peak of sickness in its history since the beginning of January.

Chris Hopson, chief executive of the NHS Providers, which represents the trusts, told British MPs that “the situation is incredibly serious, with a very rapidly increasing level of infections in the Midlands, North East and North West, London, South East and East of England. “

Paris, correspondent

ap