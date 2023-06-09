A extreme offroad racing is a competitive event that tests participants’ vehicle driving skills off-road on difficult and challenging terrains. These races often take place in wild environments, such as deserts, forests, mountains or swampy areas, where participants are faced with natural obstacles such as rocks, mud, sand dunes, steep slopes, streams and other rough terrain.

Extreme off-road race, the TRIAL speciality.

Extreme off-road racing

The extreme races with off-road vehicles they can take different forms. One of the most common is off-road racing, which involves a series of off-road vehicles competing in a race against the clock. These races can be staged on purpose-built circuits or can follow pre-existing off-road courses.

Other forms of extreme off-road racing include rock crawlingwhere participants must overcome extremely challenging rock obstacles without touching the cones or board markers, and mud bogging, which involves driving through deep, muddy pools of mud.

What vehicles are needed for extreme races?

Extreme off-road racing requires specialized vehicles that can handle the challenges of the terrain. These vehicles are often modified to increase grip, traction and endurance, and can be fitted with special tires, raised suspension, chassis guards and uprated engines.

prototypes for extreme off-road racing

Participating in an extreme off-road race requires advanced driving skills, technical knowledge of vehicles and a good deal of courage. It is also important to follow the safety rules and respect your surroundings during the event.

Italian Trial 4×4 Championship

The Italian Trial 4×4 Championship it is a specialty in which the competitors of the various categories must overcome, following the trajectory deemed best and without ever retreating, the natural bumps present on the routes, outlined with strips and “gates”, using exclusively the vehicle’s forward capacity.

Suzuki Jimny for extreme Trial races

Following the agreement between the Italian off-road federation and theACI SPORTthe Italian Trial 4×4 Championship of the Italian Off-Road Federation, is the only one recognized as an Italian specialty championship.

This recognition puts it in the European circuit of Eurotrial (European Trial 4×4 Championship), of which Italy has won the ranking of participating nations several times, as well as graduating numerous European Champions in the category.

Italian Trial 4×4 Championship calendar

DATE MANAGER COMPETITION PROVINCE REGION March 26th Club Lamone 4×4 1st Lamone 4×4 Club Trophy Ravenna (RA) Emilia Romagna May 7th ASD Off-Road Abruzzo 2nd ASD Off-Road Trophy Abruzzo Pescara (PE) Abruzzo 3 June Club 4WD Acireale 2nd Acireale 4WD Club Trophy Catania (CT) Sicily 2nd of July Club Experience Raid 4×4 2nd Experience Raid 4×4 Castelraimondo (MC) Brands 29/30 July FIF Eurotrials 4×4 2023 Castelraimondo (MC) Brands September 10th 1st Reduced Off-Road Club 5th Trophy 1st Redoubt Off-Road Club San Severino Marche (MC) Brands October 8th Trial Club 4×4 Italy 1st City of Bologna Trophy Bologna (BO) Emilia Romagna Trial race calendar with 4×4 off-road vehicles for 2023

Other extreme races that compete with off-road cars and prototypes

Xseries Trophy 2023 calendar

👉 29/30 April Approval (RC)

👉 May 20/21 Sila

👉 June 17/18 (SC)

👉 23/24 September Tolve (PZ)

👉 21/22 October Dam on the Metro (RC)

Knockout 4×4 Cup 2023 calendar

👉 April 2 Perugia

👉 21 May Abruzzo Loc Casaline (AQ)

👉 17/18 June Molise Campobasso (CB)

👉 23/24 June Lazio Ceprano (FR)

👉 November 25/26 Tuscany

Off-road and 4×4 activities

