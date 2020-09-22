Extreme movements The Police Board is considering whether other associations should be demanded to be abolished in the wake of the resistance movement – “We are monitoring the activities of extremists on the right and left”

The suspected attempted murder of basic Finns against Pekka Katja caused a public debate, especially about the nature of the movements networked with the Nordic resistance movement. According to the researcher, it is difficult to find an organizational player on the left who could be targeted.

The highest the court’s decision to close the Nordic resistance movement is a significant precedent, says the police chief inspector Heikki Lausmaa About the Police Board.

According to Lausmaa, there are other radical alliances in Finland. The police board, he said, must next consider whether the recent decision raises grounds for taking action with other associations.

For example, a researcher who is already familiar with the far right Tommi Kotonen From the University of Jyväskylä has evaluatedthat the activities of Soldiers of Odin, who became known for their street patrols, are reminiscent of the Nordic resistance movement. He has admittedly shown that proving the ideology of the Soldiers of Odin is more difficult than clearly the National Socialist Nordic resistance movement.

Possible actions against Soldiers of Odin came up for public debate after the appointment of a basic Finnish parliamentary assistant. Pekka Katajaan was the subject of a suspected attempted murder. Another suspect in the crime has previously served in the Soldiers of Odin and still serves as chairman of the Nationalist Alliance. The Alliance of Nationalists promotes co-operation between nationalist movements and has appeared on the same occasions as the Nordic Resistance Movement.

The Police Board’s statement does not want to take a position on which associations or unions the Police Board may focus on.

“We have not yet had time to assess whether this gives cause for action in relation to someone else. The time will surely come yet, ”says Lausmaa.

“The police are actively monitoring the activities of right-wing and left-wing extremists,” Lausmaa says.

However, he will not take a position on whether any organization on the left is currently posing a concrete threat to, for example, democratic decision-making or the fundamental rights of other people.

“After all, the police have had to intervene in the activities of extremists on both sides. But I don’t want to start evaluating the ideological orientation or purposefulness of these organizations here, ”says Lausmaa.

Research Coordinator Kotonen, who works at the University of Jyväskylä, estimates that left-wing extremism has generally been network-like in Finland. According to Kotonen, some anarchists have a positive attitude towards violence, but he finds it difficult to find, for example, a clear threat or continued violent activity in that activity.

“It might be quite challenging to find one [vasemman laidan] an organized actor in the form of an organization to which activities should be directed, ”Kotonen estimates.

Kotonen finds it difficult to compare the sizes of the right and left edges. He estimates that these may be phenomena of roughly the same magnitude.

Lausmaan according to the decision of the Supreme Court gives, among other things, an indication of what kind and how long an activity an organization must have before it can be dissolved.

“It can be said that the Nordic resistance movement was clearly organized, even though only the support organization Northern Tradition was registered,” Lausmaa says.

Lausmaa believes that the decision of the Supreme Court will also radiate to the liquidation process concerning the gang of the United Brotherhood. I did so despite the fact that the United Brotherhood is not a political actor like the Nordic Resistance.

“At least the acceptance of violence and other acts punishable could be considered a characteristic and common denominator,” Lausmaa estimates.

The Eastern Uusimaa District Court has appointed United Brotherhood temporary ban. The court will later give its decision in the case concerning the dissolution of the vest gang.