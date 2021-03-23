Extreme movements Research: Violent and extremist content can be found in many forums, with significant differences in far-right and left-wing debates

Violence is justified, among other things, as “self-defense”.

In Finns inhumane and violent speech appears on open online discussion forums, according to a study compiled by a research group at the University of Helsinki and funded by the Government. It dealt with extremist speech in the network and news media.

The harshest speech is in far-right and anti-immigration debates, but there is also some incitement to violence in far-left debates. There is also occasional material on female hatred related to incel and school homicide subcultures.

There has been little jihadist online material all along. Since the tightening of controls on online data around 2016, the numbers have been almost non-existent, the study notes.

Accepting violence and speech inhumanizing opponents can be found to some extent in all the milieus studied.

“Violence is justified by fundamentally very similar arguments, such as presenting it as self-defense or claiming that other means do not work,” the study says.

However, according to the study, there are clear differences between online data on violence by the far right and the far left.

“In far-right material, fantasies of violence are clearly more graphic and even sometimes sadistic.”

In addition, the far-right violence debate almost always involves violence against civilians. The far-left debate is clearly more often about violence against material assets or other forces in armed conflict.

In debates on the far right, the so-called “inevitability” of an outbreak of violence is most evident in debates on civil or racial war.

“Where war sometimes appears to be a threat, it is at least as often also seen as downright desirable or at least necessary to remedy the status quo,” the study says.

Violence however, opposing speech appears in both far-right and far-left material.

“Not only are the violent attacks that take place understood and sometimes praised, they are also repeatedly criticized on the sites surveyed,” the study says.

Here, however, according to the study, there are noticeable differences.

“Left-wing material challenges the moral legitimacy of violence more often than far-right material, where anti-violence speech focuses primarily on questioning the tactical usefulness of acts of violence,” the study writes.

In addition to a critical examination of fascism and the far right, leftist writings have also commented on, among other things, the Turkish state leadership and its policy in a negative tone and accused the police of protecting and favoring the far right over left-wing actors.

The use of force against fascist actors is also sometimes considered a necessity in some material.

In the study The discussions of Hommaforum, the Nordic Resistance Movement, Ylilauda, ​​Takku.net and Punk in Finland, among others, have been examined. The review was conducted in the second period between March and June last year.

The study points out that, for example, mentioning a political view or online platform does not mean that it is considered extremist in the study.

“In the Finnish-language online environment, there are very few open sites and discussion platforms that are extremist as a whole. Instead, a discussion like the one studied here that is readable by everyone takes place mainly on more general sites, which contain a very diverse discussion of a wide range of different topics, ”the study says.