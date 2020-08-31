Extreme movements Public defamation of the Qur’an repeats the same pattern that incites people to attack each other, Norwegian scholar estimates

The Norwegian anti-Islamic Sian group is physically a very small group, but now attention to it has grown even more due to intensified aggression and provocation.

Oslo

Anti-Islamic protests and counter-protests led to violent riots, arrests and violence against the police last weekend in Oslo and Malmö.

Norwegian researchers believe the brawl will continue throughout the autumn. The anti-Islamic Norwegian group Stopp islamiseringen av Norge aka Sian (loosely translated End of Norwegian Islamization) will hold its next demonstration in Hamar in a couple of weeks.

Last weekend, the chairman of the Danish far-right Stram kurs (Tight Line) was invited as the “star guest” of both Malmö’s and Oslo’s Islamic opponents. Rasmus Paludan.

However, police blocked Paludan from entering Sweden and imposed a two-year ban on him. Paluda was unable to get to Oslo because of the corona, as he should have been quarantined in Norway for ten days.

Open the racist Paludan received a lot of attention in Denmark a few years ago with his videos, in which he burned, among other things, the Korans wrapped in bacon.

“Paludan’s star is now faded and he can no longer provoke the former model in his home country,” extremist researcher Lars Gule Oslomet University says in a telephone interview. In Sweden and Norway, however, Paludan still has great value.

Despite Paludan’s absence, tires burned and glass shattered in Malmö at night. Chairs, ornamental plants and other small items were thrown in Oslo.

The clashes had the same pattern: anti-Islamic protesters provoked protesters by denigrating the Qur’an, which set them in motion against police security measures.

“The riots in Oslo and Malmö have the same starting points. Anti-Islamic movements are annoyed by large-scale protests that get out of hand and become violent, ”Gule says.

People protesting in a demonstration by the anti-Islamist Sian group in Oslo on 29 August.­

Oslo police had prepared for the demonstration with a record-breaking operation, the number or price of which it did not disclose despite the request.

Lars Gule thinks that no similar clashes have been experienced in Finland due to the relatively small number of immigrants.

“The pig is physically a very small gang, up to 15 people. However, the uproar around the group has increased as the grips have hardened in an aggressive and provocative direction. They spit on the Quran, tear off the pages and trample them on the ground. ”

However, according to Gule, Sian has more followers on the internet. On Facebook, for example, it has more than 9,000 followers. The group’s site also actively comments on other people’s publications.

“The small group attracted hundreds of protesters in Bergen, Trondheim and now Oslo, which are quite a variegated crowd. It is important for so-called anti-racists to also appear as an enemy of the police, ”Gule says.

There are three fronts in the skirmishes: protesters, protesters and police. Opponents are provoked by the fact that the police are protecting the protesters.

“The situation is not as bad as in the United States, but many young Muslim men are frustrated. They are stopped more often on the street than others, they are more suspected of bicycle and car theft, ”says Gule.

Bergen Professor of Comparative Politics at the University Lars Erik Berntzen considers that young Muslim men seek a form of gang credibility through rioting.

“It’s often spontaneous, unorganized. They are able to justify opposition to the police on the grounds that the authorities do nothing even if their religion is violated, ”Berntzen says in a telephone interview.

He estimates that clashes will continue both on the streets and on the internet.

“Physical spectacles fuel online activity,” he says.