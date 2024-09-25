Extreme movements | Neo-Nazi American woman who planned massive sabotage to cripple society – sentenced to 18 years in prison

Extreme movements|The 36-year-old white supremacist had told a colleague of her plans at work and threatened to destroy the entire city of Baltimore.

To the American a 36-year-old woman living in Maryland who belongs to a neo-Nazi group was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Wednesday. The woman had planned to sabotage the electrical network of Baltimore, Maryland’s largest city, reported Reuters.

The woman admitted her guilt in court.

According to prosecutors, the woman tried to damage five power distribution centers on the outskirts of Baltimore city. Prosecutors believed that the woman devised her plan to promote the ideology of white supremacy and seek to paralyze American society.

of the United States Minister of Justice of Merrick Garland according to the Ministry of Justice is constantly working to eliminate similar plans and bring charges.

According to Garland, attacks on critical infrastructure endanger not only the security of cities, but are a threat to national security as a whole.

Doomed The 36-year-old admitted to planning to damage the energy plant last April. The previously convicted woman also admitted that she was in possession of a firearm. According to the prosecutors, the woman had told her colleague that if the plan was successful, it would “destroy this whole city.”

The defendant’s defense lawyer asked the judge to reduce the prison sentence to ten years, citing the woman’s difficult childhood. According to the defense, the convict “was looking for a purpose in his life and wanted to control it with toxic beliefs and destructive fantasies”.

The woman has been accused of similar plans before, says Southern Powerty Law, an American NGO that tracks hate groups. Last year, in addition to him, the founder of the neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division was charged.