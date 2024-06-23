Cat’s Eyes and L’Incantante Creamy are just two of the great successes to which we owe the joy of our childhood: the author of these memorable lyrics sung by Cristina D’Avena dies

The disappearance of Alessandra Valeri Manera, 67, has left a void in the world of television entertainment and children’s imagination. His collaboration with Cristina D’Avena marked an era, giving entire generations of children unforgettable and timeless acronyms. Everyone who watched cartoons on Bim Boom Bam from 4pm onwards, they still sing now Cat eyes And The Enchanting Creamy.

The author of unforgettable texts for children dies: Alessandra Valeri Manera

But Alessandra was not only the author of songs for children and teenagers, she was also a great entertainer, with an extraordinary talent and a contagious passion for music and entertainment. Her versatile voice and her interpretative ability have made her a point of reference in the Italian television scene.

Responsible for children’s programming Mediaset for more than twenty years, Alessandra Valeri Manera has contributed significantly to the creation of successful programs for children, bringing joy and fun into the homes of millions of families.

Her passing leaves an unfillable void in the hearts of all those who knew and appreciated her. Alessandra will forever remain in the memories of those who loved her songs, her programs and her indisputable talent. In an interview Cristina d’Avena he remembered that his career had begun thanks to Alessandra:

“I really started this life by chance with the Bambino Pinocchio theme song but that was followed by 730 others. The public liked that little song and Mediaset made me sing a third, a fourth and Alessandra Valeri Manera, head of the children’s TV Biscione discovered me by creating the whole machine.”

Farewell to a great woman of entertainment, who will remain alive in the hearts of those who admired and loved her. Alessandra Valeri Manera, thank you for everything you have given and for your immense contribution to Italian entertainment. Her own words could be a perfect epitaph:

“I think I had the greatest luck anyone could have, by magic I found myself sitting at a desk as head of Mediaset’s children’s segment”.

Read also: 80s cartoon theme songs that made history