Last night the well-known and appreciated television director passed away, Amedeo Gianfrotta. Struck by a sudden illness, the man leaves his wife and two daughters.

Amedeo Gianfrotta dies due to a sudden illness

His many colleagues and friends also mourn his sad passing Rai house. Gianfrotta was in fact the historic director of television programs such as Chain reaction and Agora. Esteemed professional, he is remembered today by everyone with great affectionby virtue of his great courtesy and dedication to work.

A note from Rai expresses with the following words the pain and deep condolences for the premature death of the 59-year-old, considered a pillar of the large Italian television company:

“On duty at the Cptv Rai in Naples, always smiling, courteous, professional like few others, Gianfrotta was currently directing the programs Reazione a Catena and Agorà Weekend. The condolences of the director of the Cptv of Naples and his employees, of the central editor, of the editorial staff and of the organizational and production secretariat of Tgr Campania go to the family.”

The condolences of Amedeo Gianfrotta’s colleagues

Amedeo Gianfrotta boasted a long professional career in the world of Italian television for over three decades. His great passion for information and broadcasting allowed him to exercise his professionalism first in the private television sector and then directly in Rai.

Considered by all as a director careful, accurate And scrupulousalways ready to get back into the game and to follow with commitment all the most recent and modern updates in the field of information and telecommunications.

TV director dead

These are the words dedicated to him by the journalist Daniela Scotto:

“I can’t believe it Amedeo Gianfrotta. Another piece of news that destroys me. In this horrible world of sarcastic people of ours, your irony was unique. A sweet and reassuring person for me, who was always nice to find in the CPTV of Naples. Side by side we have built many beautiful episodes of Chain Reaction, you taught us calm and kindness. I will not forget you, rest in peace.”

The moving memory of Marco Liorni

The first to report the director’s premature death was the television host Marco Liornithrough his page Instagram. The two worked together for the last three years until the final season of the program Chain reaction.

rai program

Below is his moving message:

“Amedeo Gianfrotta entered your homes discreetly, recounting events in TV studios through his eyes as a scrupulous director and those of his team. Now that he is no longer here, I emotionally remember many moments spent together, his irony, his encouragement, his messages. Rip.”

The article Extreme mourning in the Rai house: he left suddenly comes from Bigodino.

#Extreme #mourning #Rai #household #passed #suddenly