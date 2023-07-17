The week that has just begun, the third of July, will be characterized by heat, which will continue to make the peninsula red-hot, from north to south, and the two major islands.

To best deal with the effects of the heat on health, the Ministry of Health has issued a circular to all the Regions which contains a series of recommendations to strengthen the ordinary response to requests for health assistance on the hottest days, in particular by subjects vulnerable.

Among these, the activation of the “heat code” is strongly recommended, i.e. a preferential and differentiated care pathway in the Emergency Departments. The activation of local outpatient clinics 7 days a week – 12 noon for visits relating to the effects of the heat was also encouraged; the strengthening of the emergency medical service; the reactivation of the USCARs to favor home assistance and avoid inappropriate access to the Emergency Department.

The circular also indicates that the communication campaign prepared by the Ministry of Health “Let’s protect ourselves from the heat” be widely disseminated for widespread information to citizens on the behaviors to adopt to face and defend themselves from the heat wave.

It should be remembered that the hot bulletins activated from 15 May and which will continue until 15 September are published every day on the Ministry of Health portal.