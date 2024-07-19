Home page World

The heat wave in southern Europe is forcing a holiday destination to close its tourist attractions. The extreme temperatures can have health effects – and cause fires.

Athens – Many tourists plan to relax on the beach in summer temperatures one day and explore the area’s famous sights the next. But the ongoing heat wave in southern Europe is currently putting a damper on some holidaymakers’ plans. In Greece, the most popular tourist attractions are now closed. Weather experts are warning of the life-threatening potential of the heat in holiday destinations.

Danger of forest fires in Greece: dryness and winds can cause fires to spread quickly

The heat wave has been affecting large parts of Greece since July. While the situation on Crete and the While the Aegean islands, such as Rhodes or Santorini, are a bit more relaxed, the south of Greece suffers from the hot summer days.

Added to this is the concern about forest and bush fires, which are already raging in some regions of the holiday country. As the civil protection and fire service are now warning, even the smallest fires can quickly lead to a large-scale fire due to the persistent drought and the strong winds currently blowing around the Aegean.

Extreme temperatures in Greece: Acropolis closed to tourists – heatwave has also arrived in Spain

For people, the enormous heat can also have health effects – holidaymakers often underestimate the power of Sun. Already some heat-related accidents have happened in Greece this yearTo prevent further outbreaks, all archaeological sites in Greece were closed between noon and 5 p.m. Previously, temperatures had reached over 43 degrees in some places. The closed sightseeing sites include the ancient site of Olympia, but also the Acropolis in Athens.

But the scorching heat has not only reached Greece. Large parts of Spain are also suffering from the high temperatures. As the national weather service Aemet warns, temperatures in northeastern Spain could reach up to 42 degrees by Friday (July 19) – and even up to 44 degrees in Andalusia, the cities of Seville and Córdoba. The heat will also be exhausting for holidaymakers and locals at night, as temperatures there will not fall below 20 degrees. Meteorologists are talking about tropical nights.

Southern Europe is suffering from temperatures above 40 degrees: in the sun it could even reach over 60 degrees

In Italy, the highest heat alert level has been declared in several large cities, including Florence, Rome and Bologna. On the popular holiday island of Sicily, it is so warm that a ban on work in agriculture and construction has been imposed between 12.30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on particularly hot days until the end of August.

In Greece, too, the working world has adapted to the heat wave. Delivery services have to be suspended during the hot afternoon hours. Anyone who has the opportunity to work from home should take advantage of it, says the Greek government. Because: Weather experts warn that the temperature under the sun could reach values ​​of more than 60 degrees, which can be life-threatening. In Record temperatures are being documented in some parts of Germany.

Hot summer is likely to remain in holiday countries

The extreme heat in Eastern and Southern Europe is due to warm air masses from North Africa. Meteorologists are currently unable to predict with any certainty when temperatures will settle down again. to keep a cool head in the heat To avoid heat stroke or similar, it is recommended to drink plenty of water. In addition, strenuous physical activity should be postponed to the cooler morning and evening hours or better avoided. (dpa/AFP)