The new heat wave gives no respite. Second the bulletin of the Ministry of Healththe cities with the red dot are constantly growing and on Wednesday 23 August there will be 17: Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Florence, Frosinone, Genoa, Latina, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Perugia, Rieti, Rome, Turin, Trieste, Venice, Verona. A heat wave occurs when temperatures remain very high for several consecutive days, with high humidity and lack of ventilation. Conditions that can represent a danger to the health of the entire population and not just of fragile subjects (such as small children and the elderly). People with cardiovascular disorders are particularly at risk.

READ ALSO: Extreme heat is also bad for health: diseases that could increase or worsen