Climate change is causing temperatures to rise – but not just on land. The seas are also getting warmer. A weather phenomenon contributes to this.

Bremen – It has been unusually hot in parts of Europe since the end of April. While it should actually only have such temperatures in summer, up to 35 degrees Celsius are currently prevailing in Andalusia or Mallorca – and the trend is rising. Drought and water shortages also prevail in France. But not only mainland Europe is affected by climate change. The oceans in particular suffer from heat waves. This has now led to new record temperatures in the waters, also due to the influence of the El Niño weather phenomenon.

Since 2016: New record temperatures in the oceans

The seas are suffering – not only from plastic pollution, but also from climate change: since satellite recording began, the surface temperature of the oceans has never been higher at 21.1 degrees Celsius than it is now. What apparently amazes many climate researchers is that the record has now lasted for several weeks. As researcher Moninya Roughan im The Conversation writes, even a further rise in temperatures is expected. The previous high from 2016 was 21 degrees Celsius – the new value is therefore 0.1 degrees higher.

What sounds like little has significant implications. While the temperature continued to drop again in 2016, it has remained the same this year. “This is worrying,” said Anders Levermann, professor of climate system dynamics and head of the Complexity Research department at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK). Suddeutscher Zeitung: “We are leaving the climate range that we know and are increasingly entering unknown territory.” According to the expert, the ecosystem is used to more constant conditions and is less able to deal with fluctuations.

Impact of El Niño? Researchers predict high temperatures for 2023

Then there is El Niño, which affects the weather and oceans around the world. This weather phenomenon occurs every two to seven years. The water temperature in the central and eastern Pacific warms up. In addition, the sea currents change and the winds change direction. El Niño has an impact on the global climate – with droughts, floods and storms as eventual consequences. In combination with climate change, new heat records could be reached in 2023.

One indication of the occurrence of El Niño is a sudden warming of the Pacific Ocean. If the central or eastern Pacific shows a significant short-term rise in temperature, as is currently occurring off the coast of South America, this speaks for the imminent weather phenomenon. “We are expecting an El Niño, so that fits very well,” said PIK researcher Levermann zur SZ. Climate researcher Alex Sen Gupta from the University of New South Wales explained this Guardians: “It is unusual for so many extreme marine heat waves to occur at the same time.”

Loud spectrum.de could According to various weather experts, El Niño will increase the average global temperature by 0.2 degrees Celsius. If this happens, the earth could be 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer in 2023 than before the age of industrialization.

High sea temperature: climate change has strong consequences

The results of a recent study show that the oceans have a strong influence on the global climate study by scientists from over 20 institutions. So far, the oceans have been able to absorb 89 percent of the additional heat caused by climate change. But even if warming is slower in water than on land, the ecosystem here is also suffering from the heat. The higher temperature increases the volume of water and causes global sea levels to rise. This has an impact on sea creatures and people on land alike.