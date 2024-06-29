Mexico is experiencing one of the worst dengue crises in its history, with an increase of 381.5% compared to 2023. According to the Epidemiological Bulletin of the Ministry of Health of the Government of Mexico, as of June 23, a total of 18,631 cases were recorded, when in 2023 the record was 3,869. The bulletin estimates that 26 people have died from the disease in Mexico in 2024. 57% of confirmed cases correspond to Guerrero, Tabasco, Veracruz, Michoacán, and Chiapas.

Dengue is divided into three types, and of the total cases this year, 9,619 correspond to non-severe dengue, characterized by high fever, nausea, vomiting, skin rashes, intense headache, pain behind the eyes, as well as in the joints and muscles. Cases of dengue with warning signs, which include complications such as bleeding from mucous membranes, severe abdominal pain and persistent vomiting, total 8,400 cases. Finally, 612 cases of severe dengue have been confirmed, the most severe form of the disease, which can be fatal due to its symptoms: severe bleeding, respiratory difficulty, fluid accumulation and damage to vital organs.

“I remember that after the hurricane Otiswe expected an increase in dengue, which did happen, but not like now. Some cases have already been documented, unfortunately, of loss of life in people who have had severe dengue,” says Dr. Sofía Sánchez Piña, a researcher at the UNAM School of Nursing. Guerrero, the state hit by the hurricane in 2023, is the one with the most cases, with 3,652 records and eight deaths.

The most affected population is young people, especially between 10 and 14 years of age. Regarding gender, women represent 54% of cases, while men represent 46%. In 2023, the peak of dengue cases was in week 34, in mid-August, so if the same trend continues, Mexico still has approximately nine weeks in which cases can increase.

According to Sánchez Piña, the climate is one of the key factors in the increase in cases compared to last year, but there are also others such as the lack of physical barriers, the growth of urban and coastal areas, the development of industrial ports and the increase in waste in these places. Among the main hot spots are garbage dumps, especially where bottles and tires are concentrated, which function as breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

According to the expert, a fundamental factor is the actions of the population in times when temperatures increase. “The extreme heat caused the population to have their windows open, to be exposed, to wear very light clothing (…) the responsibility of fighting dengue is shared between authorities and citizens,” says Sánchez Piña. She points out that climate change and unusual heat waves have increased cases, but community hygiene also plays a role. The doctor emphasizes the importance of keeping spaces clean, especially patios, to avoid mosquito breeding sites. “We must take collective actions to maintain cleanliness in public and private places, sweep and wash patios, avoid the accumulation of garbage and be careful with garbage cans where water can stagnate.”

A mesh prevents the passage of a mosquito of the Aedes Aegypti species, in Tapachula (State of Chiapas), in June 2022. Damián Sánchez Jesús (Cuartoscuro)

How to prevent dengue?

Government actions to prevent it lie in fumigation with liquids and application of larvicides in mosquito breeding sites. However, the chemicals tend to generate resistance and mosquitoes become immune to them, being able to continue spreading the disease despite the fumigations or chemical protectants that people use on their bodies.

Sánchez Piña says it is important to use barriers that protect against mosquitoes, especially in bedrooms, where they can bite people without them realizing it. There are also natural repellents that, according to her, “have been documented for a long time, such as citronella, basil, cloves, lemon tea, patchouli. You can place bunches of basil in the house and these plants will release that aroma that will repel mosquitoes. It is recommended that citronella not be used on children under six months, because it can be a little toxic. But other than that, these preventive measures can help a lot.” Currently there are oils, oils and even candles that can help keep mosquitoes away, but it is only an extra protection that must be added to physical barriers and hygiene in homes.

Symptoms and evolution of dengue

The evolution of dengue symptoms depends on the condition of the immune system. Since the disease is caused by a virus, the defenses have to be strong to develop the antigen that will fight and counteract its effects. A person may have a chronic disease such as diabetes or hypertension, but if they keep it under control and take care of themselves, even if they become infected with dengue, they can avoid a serious condition.

Dengue can be confused with a passing fever, so the population must be alert to the symptoms. Joint pain, which many know as “bone pain,” is a key factor. Dengue was previously known as “the bone-breaker” or “the thunderclap.” If this occurs with fever, it is important to go to a health center to have the appropriate tests done and receive timely care. “It is not fatal in itself,” concludes the doctor, “but if complications are allowed to progress, it can be.”

Sign up for the free EL PAÍS Mexico newsletter and to WhatsApp channel and receive all the key information on current events in this country.