Scientists estimate that more than 1 billion people in India and neighboring Pakistan are vulnerable.

The strong heat wave that hits India has killed at least 25 people from heat stroke since late March in Maharashtra, the country’s richest state, whose capital is Mumbai, local officials said.

The number is the highest in the last 5 years and it is considered likely that there will be more victims of heat stroke in other parts of the country, as temperatures have exceeded 40ºC, at a time when it is not usually so hot in India. Many of the deaths in Maharashtra took place in rural areas.

In the eastern state of Odisha, authorities said a 64-year-old man died of heat stroke on April 25 and hundreds of other residents received medical attention. In Subarnapur, the hottest district in Odisha, the maximum temperature was 43.2ºC on Tuesday (May 3, 2022).

Scientists have linked the early onset of an intense summer to climate change and say that more than 1 billion people in India and neighboring Pakistan are, in one way or another, vulnerable to extreme heat.

“Before the rise in global temperatures, we would have experienced the heat that India did in April about once every 50 years.”, explains Mariam Zachariah of Imperial College, London. Now, such an event occurs every 4 years. As long as the emission of greenhouse gases is not stopped, it will occur even more frequently, scientists say.



Anushree Fadnavis/REUTERS With frequent power outages, even those who can afford an air conditioner suffer from the heat.

POWER OUTAGES

With cold monsoon rains expected only in June and power outages increasingly frequent in parts of India, even the wealthiest families, who can afford air-conditioning units, face the merciless heat.

As demand for energy increases, generating companies are facing extreme shortages of coal, which the country is heavily dependent on. The government asks them to intensify imports.

BREAKDOWN IN THE WHEAT CROP

India is the 2nd largest wheat producer in the world, but intense heat is also expected to dampen this year’s crop, after 5 consecutive years of records.

In the states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, there has already been a 10% to 35% drop in production due to the early heat wave, according to the newspaper. The Economic Times.



Channi Anand/AP Photo/picture alliance In some states, there was a 10% to 35% drop in wheat production

HOTTEST MARCH IN 100 YEARS

India recorded the warmest March in over a century, with the maximum temperature across the country rising to 33.1°C, nearly 1.86°C above normal, according to the Indian Meteorological Department. Many parts of the north, west and east had temperatures above 40°C.

Some landfills caught fire from the heat and buildup of gases, the fire department said. In the capital, New Delhi, the Bhalswa landfill – which covers an area of ​​more than 50 football fields and has a pile of debris taller than a 17-story building – has been on fire for days, covering the area with toxic smoke. . Some schools had to close. Children and the elderly, in particular, have had breathing problems from the gas, the TV station reported. India Today.

PAKISTAN FLOOD ALERT

In Pakistan, India’s neighbor, authorities have warned of flooding due to rapid melting of snow in the Hindu Kush mountains.

The local government put the civil defense authority on alert. According to Pakistan’s climate change minister, Sherry Rehman, the amount of rain in 2022 was less than half that of previous years.



