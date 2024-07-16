The extreme heat shows no signs of abating in Italy, which continues to find itself in the grip of a fiery African anticyclone. Even today, July 17, the Peninsula will rage the red dot with 13 cities at the maximum alert level and tomorrow they will rise to 14, according to the latest update of the bulletin from the Ministry of Health. Now exhausted by this record heat wave we no longer even ask ourselves how long it will last and when it will end (for meteorologists this situation will continue at least until next weekend). However, there is hope that the weather will be favorable sooner or later and that the boiling temperatures will give way to a less sultry and health-risking heat.

In the meantime, however, of the 27 monitored provincial capitals, today, July 17, Ancona, Bologna, Campobasso, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Palermo, Perugia, Pescara, Rieti, Rome, Trieste and Viterbo will be ‘in red’. Bolzano will be added to these cities tomorrow, Thursday 18.

Alert level 3, the Ministry of Health reminds us, indicates “emergency conditions (heat wave) with possible negative effects on the health of healthy and active people, and not only on subgroups at risk such as the elderly, very young children and people with chronic diseases”. These more fragile groups are instead those affected by alert level 2, the orange dot, which will mark Bari and Bolzano today.