The current heat wave -the second of the summer- will lead the Region of Murcia to experience extreme temperatures again. It will be tomorrow when the thermometers reach 45 degrees, according to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), which has established the maximum warning level in the Vega del Segura. This red warning will be active from 1:00 p.m. this Monday until 9:00 p.m.

In the rest of the Region, the high temperatures will not give much less respite. The Guadalentín Valley, Lorca and Águilas will be on orange alert for temperatures of up to 43 degrees, as will Yecla. In the Northwest of Murcia and the Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón the thermometers will touch 40ºC.

The mercury will not offer a respite either during the day on Sunday since a large part of the Community will be on yellow alert -and even orange in the case of the Altiplano- when the Aemet foresees that the thermometers reach 40 degrees. A temperature that will climb as the hours go by, on the way to the thermal peaks that are expected at the beginning of the week.

High records will be reached although, in principle, the records set in the month of August of last year will not be reached, when, according to the meteorological station of the Alcantarilla Air Base, 47 degrees Celsius were reached; while in the city of Murcia the thermometers reached 46.2 degrees. These marks pulverized the previous records, dating from 1994, when 46.1 degrees were reached in Alcantarilla and 45.7 in Murcia.

Closure of access to the mountains



Due to this episode of extreme heat, the Ministry of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries, Environment and Emergencies, through a Resolution of the General Directorate of the Natural Environment, has determined the limitation of road traffic and the closure of accesses by the forest roads that cross public forests in practically all the forest areas of the Region. The regional government thus informed last Friday of this closure until 7 am next Thursday.

The same sources specify that the measure safeguards the traffic strictly necessary for access to housing or properties and forestry operations. The function of environmental surveillance that can be carried out by Environmental Agents and other authorities or public employees will not be limited.

The rest of Spain will not be immune to this episode of extreme heat either. Thus, up to 40 provinces will remain on yellow, orange and even red notice this Sunday, a situation in which several points in Andalusia will enter, one day before the Region of Murcia. Specifically, this Sunday it will reach 45 degrees in Córdoba and 44 degrees in Cádiz. In Huelva, Granada, Jaén, Seville and Málaga, temperatures will exceed 40 degrees and could reach 42.

In addition, in Aragon the provinces of Huesca, Teruel and Zaragoza will be in yellow or orange warning, as well as the Balearic Islands and most of Castilla y León. For its part, in Castilla-La Mancha, Albacete, Ciudad Real and Cuenca will be on orange notice and Toledo and Guadalajara will be on yellow notice, as will Barcelona, ​​Girona and Lleida, in Catalonia. Extremadura, Madrid and the provinces of Valencia and Alicante will also be at risk.

High temperatures will also put Badajoz and Cáceres, in Extremadura, at significant risk; like the Community of Madrid; the Region of Murcia; and Valencia and Alicante.