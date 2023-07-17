Rome, Italy (AFP) – “We sweat like hell.” Tens of millions of people endured this Sunday, July 16, a persistent heat wave in the northern hemisphere, with extreme temperatures in the United States, Europe and Asia. This is a new illustration of the effects of global warming.

In Europe, where warming is progressing twice as fast as the world average, according to experts, several countries have endured extreme temperatures.

In Italy, 16 cities are on red alert, with highs of up to 36 and 37 ºC.

Despite this, some 15,000 pilgrims and tourists, according to the Vatican gendarmerie, gathered in Saint Peter’s Square to attend the traditional midday prayer of Angelus of Pope Francis.

Among them was François Mbemba, a 29-year-old Congolese priest, who assured that in Rome “it is hotter than in Africa.”

“The heat lasts until night and it’s hard for us to sleep. Dressed in black, we sweat like hell,” he explained.

Heat wave in sight in Spain

Spain was on Sunday at the gates of a new heat wave – brief, yes – after having left behind a suffocating week whose consequences are still felt on the Canary island of La Palma, where a fire this weekend burned some 5,000 hectares and forced the evacuation of 4,000 people.

The same island, off the northwestern coast of Africa, has already suffered the devastating consequences of the eruption of a volcano at the end of 2021.

The Spanish meteorological agency (Aemet) issued orange warnings for high temperatures (38 to 42ºC) in large areas of the Iberian Peninsula and the Balearic Islands on Monday, in addition to a red warning (extreme danger), also on Monday, in areas of Andalusia and on Tuesday in Aragon, Catalonia and Mallorca (42 to 44ºC).

A couple lies on a bench to hide from the sun in Seville, on July 16, 2023. © Cristina Quicler / AFP

In Greece, where temperatures are expected to drop slightly, the authorities decided that the Acropolis of Athens would remain closed this Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. (local time).

California fires

The United States is not spared. The country expects an “extremely dangerous” heat wave from California to Texas, according to the US National Weather Service (NWS).

“When I only drink water, I get dizzy, I want to vomit because of the heat, I need something else, a Coca-Cola, a Gatorade, and cold, to be able to walk well,” said Juan, a 28-year-old construction worker from Mexico. to AFP near Houston, Texas.

In the Valley of Death, in California, the thermometer got escalated up to 51°C and this Sunday up to 54° C is expected.

In addition to the high temperatures, southern California is suffering from violent fires that have already burned 1,214 hectares.

North of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a brief flood killed three people on Saturday and four people are still missing, firefighters said.

In Canada they burned already this year more than 10 million hectaresa balance much higher than what the country experienced in the past.

Smoke rises from a fire near Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Alberta, Canada on July 8, 2023. via REUTERS – ALBERTA WILDFIRE

The balance remains provisional, with more than 900 active fires throughout the countryof which 570 are out of control, according to the Inter-Service Center for Forest Fires (CIFFC).

rains in asia

In Asia, storms add to the extreme heat.

In Japanthe authorities issued a heat stroke alert in 20 of the country’s 47 prefectures, with temperatures close to the 40º C.

In Tokyo, where the temperature reached 36 degrees Celsius, “just walking around makes you tired,” said Coline Grison, a 24-year-old French tourist.

The heat wave affects the east and southwest of the Japanese archipelago, while others suffer torrential rains that have left at least eight victims in recent days.

In South Korea, rescuers try to save people trapped in a flooded tunnel. The country is witnessing a series of torrential rains that have already left dozens of dead.







Chinain turn, issued several alerts for high temperatures and warned that these could reach maximums of up to 45ºC in the Xinjiang region (northeast), partly desert, and 39ºC in the southern region of Guangxi.

Heat is one of the deadliest weather events, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) recently recalled.

Last summer, in Europe alone, more than 60,000 people because of the heat, according to a recent study.

