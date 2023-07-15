The heat punishes the Western United States. Slightly more than a third of the country’s population, some 113 million people, is under alerts due to high temperatures. For weeks, a heat wave has hit dozens of towns in Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California. The heat, which has broken two global records this year, does not let up either in a strip of more than 3,200 kilometers that stretches from Oregon, on the Pacific coast to Louisiana, in the Gulf of Mexico.

Thermometers in Phoenix have reached or exceeded 37 degrees Celsius since June 13. It’s a hot streak. The situation is getting worse, as the Meteorological Service has extended the extreme heat forecasts. Meteorologists have warned that highs of 47 degrees will be recorded in Phoenix this Saturday and Sunday. Everything indicates that 2023 will break a 49-year mark on Monday. In 1974 there were 18 days in a row with the mercury above 43 degrees Celsius. The figures contrast with March, which left the coldest month for the region in three decades, with an average of 22 degrees maximum and 10.5 degrees minimum.

A US National Weather Service meteorologist monitors the weather in Phoenix, Arizona, on July 12. STAFF (REUTERS)

“It is possible that every day in July is close to the maximum temperature records recorded,” Isaac Smith, of the National Meteorological Service (SMN), warned this week. Some experts believe that the situation will continue next week, when a heat dome that originated in Texas moves west.

More information

At least 12 deaths are linked to high temperatures in Phoenix so far in 2023. Coroners in Maricopa County, where the city is located, are studying another 55 deaths because they believe some could fall into the category. Half a dozen of the heat fatalities were homeless, and a third were over the age of 75.

Information is the first tool against climate change. Subscribe to her. subscribe

At the moment, the number of heat victims in Arizona is lower than it was in 2022. By this time last year, there had been 17 deaths and another 126 were under investigation. Last year it caused an emergency, as the city registered 425 deaths associated with heat, an increase of 25% compared to 2021, when it had 339 cases. Deaths have quadrupled in a decade. In large part it is because of the increase in the homeless population in the Phoenix area. This is one of the groups most vulnerable to high temperatures.

The increase in deaths has mobilized the authorities to try to reduce the number of victims. Authorities in Glendale, a suburb of Phoenix, have opened three new shelters from the sun this year. These offer city dwellers, especially the homeless, the ability to spend the hottest hours of the day indoors with air conditioning. The city has also set up some 200 cooling points, as they offer water and shade to those who need them. These centers have aroused some criticism, as they close between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., leaving many without hydration at night.

A bird in the lake of Tempe (Arizona), on July 12. REBECCA NOBLE (Getty Images via AFP)

Heat-associated deaths are not unique to Arizona. In Las Vegas, in Nevada, the health services attribute seven deaths to these reasons since April 11. The important tourist oasis in the west registered 152 deaths last year due to high temperatures. The federal government estimates that about 700 people die from heat in the country each year. Activists who fight against climate change, however, describe these numbers as conservative and place the real figure at 1,300 deaths.

The heat arrives to California

After a rainy winter and a cloudy spring, summer has finally arrived in a state suffering from chronic drought. Experts predicted that this Thursday temperatures would begin to rise due to the arrival of a heat wave, which will leave the hottest time of the year in the most populous state.

The SMN has warned that central and southern California will be the hardest hit by rising temperatures. The desert area, where the tourist town of Palm Springs is located, will meet maximum temperatures of 48.8 degrees Celsius and 26.6 on average at night. The heat, which can be felt in a good part of the entity, has forced to modify some plans. The State Fair, which starts this Friday on the outskirts of the capital, Sacramento, has decided to cancel some activities with horses due to the risk that the animals run due to high temperatures.

Ernesto Hernández drinks water while working in a tomato field in Winters, California on July 13. LOREN ELLIOTT (REUTERS)

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has called extreme heat the top climate threat to the city. A study by UCLA University states that mortality rises between 8% and up to 30% during heat waves in the city. The high temperatures, which in previous years have lasted until mid-November, increase forest fires and have increased hospital admissions. Bass has announced for this weekend four new cooling centers for the population. She has also recommended using one of the city’s 72 public libraries as a shelter from the sun.

Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, took advantage of the climatic phenomenon to launch a campaign that intends to educate about living with high temperatures. The Democratic politician has allocated 20 million dollars for citizens to plan in the face of increasingly frequent climatic phenomena; Locate cooling centers in your communities and learn how to diagnose symptoms related to heat stroke or dehydration. Everything indicates that we must learn to live with extreme temperatures in an increasingly hot world.

You can follow CLIMATE AND ENVIRONMENT at Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter