It’s hot in Germany. But the high humidity not only increases the heat and humidity, but also the potential for severe thunderstorms.

Munich – Suddenly it is there and with full force: the summer in Germany. It will be hot and humid this weekend too. The German Weather Service warns of strong to extreme heat in large parts of the country. While it only remains occasionally cloudy in the north-west, the temperatures rise sharply nationwide and reach maximum values ​​- according to the DWD between 31 and 37 degrees.

Blast of heat due to high humidity: an expert warns of thunderstorm energy

But not only the heat, the humidity also rises sharply. Moisture and heat in the air greatly increase the potential energy for thunderstorms in the atmosphere. Focus-Meteorologist Jan Schenk explains in his report how this energy is created. The moisture does not only reach the ground. More water vapor is also available at high altitudes. “If water vapor condenses into water, a lot of energy is released,” says Schenk.

The potential thunderstorm energy (CAPE) is extremely increased by these conditions. The first showers and thunderstorms come on Saturday evening and on Sunday night. In the east and south, as well as over the eastern low mountain ranges, the DWD announces occasional strong heat thunderstorms and heavy rain. It can really “explode” in the atmosphere on Sunday.

Heat thunderstorms in Germany: It can pop, especially on Sunday. © Christoph Schmidt

Heat thunderstorms cause tornado risk in Germany: These areas are affected

According to Schenk, the super cells can develop here with hail, squalls and downpours. In the afternoon and evening it literally bangs. Heavy rain could flood individual streets in some areas. An increased risk of tornados can then also be expected. This danger persists well into the night. Protection should therefore be sought in the event of a thunderstorm.

While the heat reaches extreme values, especially in the east, the risk of thunderstorms on Sunday is greatest in the west of the country. The “storm band” like it wetter.com calls, but runs from north to south through all of Germany. According to the DWD, there is only a lower risk of thunderstorms in the north-west and between Western Pomerania and Eastern Saxony. (vs)

