The Latinos are used to a bit of heat, but this week it will be very extreme. In the coming days, a heat wave will hit South America that may break all records. Various weather maps show that Argentina in particular has to contend with extreme temperatures. The Argentine government has since issued several weather alerts and is calling on Argentines to avoid the sun between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The temperatures can be ‘very dangerous’, especially for vulnerable groups such as the elderly, babies and people with an illness.

Local weather authorities are also concerned. ,,Heat is of course typical of the summer, but not that it lasts that long. You expect typical summer heat, but the reality is that it is becoming more frequent and intense.” According to them, the extremes are clearly linked to global warming.

‘Dependence of Hell’

The locally measured temperatures of about 38 degrees today are the prelude to even warmer days in Argentina. In particular, the interior and northeast of the South American country will face ‘hellish’ conditions this week. It is possible that the highest temperatures on earth will be measured there for a short time.

And in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires, the mercury is slowly rising to 40 degrees. Major power outages are expected to shut down entire neighborhoods. With some sense of drama, Argentine media write that Buenos Aires will be turned into ‘an annex of hell’. Neighboring countries such as Paraguay and Brazil – which experienced extreme rainfall for weeks – are also preparing for the extreme heat front with possible temperatures of well above 40 degrees.

