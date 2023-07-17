An extreme heat wave in several countries in the Northern Hemisphere led authorities to warn of the risk of new temperature records starting this Sunday (16). There are unprecedented heat possibilities in North America, Europe and Asia.

In Italy, the Ministry of Health issued a red alert for 16 cities. In Rome, temperatures rise even more from this Sunday and can reach up to 43°C on Tuesday (18), surpassing the maximum of 40.5°C reached in 2007.

In Spain, authorities also warned of a more intense heat wave starting this Monday (17). Over the past week, Spaniards have lived with extremely high temperatures, which exceeded 40ºC. Other countries such as France, Germany and Poland also register much above average heat.

In the United States, almost a quarter of the population is under extreme heat alert, which led the National Weather Service (NWS) to announce an “extremely dangerous” heat wave from California to Texas and warn of life risks especially for the elderly, civil construction professionals, couriers and homeless people.

This weekend, several states in the west, south and southeast reached high temperatures – Death Valley, California, reached 51°C on Saturday. At the end of June, the North American country recorded deaths from heat. Only in Texas, one of the states that suffers most from extreme heat, 13 deaths were recorded for this reason.

In Asia, high temperatures occur along with heavy rains, which in recent days have left at least 37 dead in South Korea. In the country, there are forecasts of more storms until Wednesday. In Japan, authorities issued an alert for the risk of heatstroke in almost half of the 47 cities in the country, which live with temperatures close to 40°C. Already in China, there is a forecast of heat of up to 45°C in some regions of the country.

This Friday (14), the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) reported that the intense heat in the Northern Hemisphere will continue for the next two weeks and could last until August. “This extreme weather is becoming an increasingly frequent phenomenon of climate change and is having a major impact on human health, ecosystems, economies, agriculture, energy and water supplies,” said WMO Secretary-General Professor Petteri Taalas. .