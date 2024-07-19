In Italy, the grip of the extreme and exhausting heat eases over the weekend that has characterized this month. Already today, Saturday July 20, the cities with red dot (maximum alert level) are decreasing and tomorrow, Sunday 21, there will be even fewer. The anticyclone Caronte, which is making everyone gasp from Rome to Milan, from Naples to Palermo, seems to be loosening its grip.

After yesterday, the hottest day with 17 cities on the red flag (alert 3) out of the 27 monitored by the Ministry of Health’s heat wave bulletin, today the ‘red’ provincial capitals drop to 11 (Ancona, Bari, Campobasso, Frosinone, Latina, Palermo, Perugia, Pescara, Rieti, Rome and Viterbo).

Tomorrow the red dot will remain ‘only’ on 9 provincial capitals: Ancona, Bari, Campobasso, Frosinone, Latina, Palermo, Perugia, Pescara and Rome.

Red dot, what does the maximum alert level mean?

Alert level 3, the Ministry of Health recalls, indicates “emergency conditions (heat wave) with possible negative effects on the health of healthy and active people, and not only on risk subgroups such as the elderly, very young children and people with chronic diseases”.