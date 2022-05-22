The worst is over for one part of the country, but another is expecting this Sunday the peak of the extreme heat episode that began last Wednesday and that has raised thermometers above 42° in May, the month in which the average of the maxima is 25°. This day, the temperatures will loosen in the west and center of the peninsula, but will rise in the east. Communities on weather alert are reduced from 11 to three: There is an orange warning ―or important risk, the second level of a scale of three― in Aragon for temperatures of up to 39 degrees and yellow ―the first level of the Meteoalert system― in Catalonia and the Balearic Islands for 38 degrees. In addition, there are warnings for rain and storms in Asturias, Galicia and Castilla y León, where 15 liters per square meter can fall in an hour and are accompanied by hail.

The extreme heat podium was occupied on Saturday Andújar (Jaén) with 42.1°, Montoro (Córdoba) with 40.5° and Almadén (Ciudad Real) with 40.2°, while in other parts of Jaén and Córdoba the thermometers reached 39°. The Daroca station (Zaragoza) reached its highest temperature, 36.2°, for the month of May, a revealing fact considering that its climatological series is centuries old. And this is just one of many records, both high and low, pulverized these days. Networks such as Meteocat report that 57 of its 152 stations They have beaten their marks.

The night has been, once again, very warm, with tropical nights, in which the thermometers do not drop below 20°, in points of the Ebro, even in points in the south of the North Plateau and, more generally, on the shores of the Mediterranean , Extremadura, Andalusia and South Plateau. Zaragoza, according to provisional data, has had its first tropical night in May since there are records and has broken its minimum record with 20.1°. The previous maximum level was 18.6°.

This Sunday there will finally be a relief in the west due to “the entry of a low pressure area”, details Rubén del Campo, spokesman for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet). This storm will knock down the thermometers in a marked way, between 8 and 10 °, in the west of Castilla y León and Extremadura. On the contrary, they will rise somewhat more in the peninsular Mediterranean regions, in the extreme south of Andalusia and in the Balearic Islands.

In Castilla y León and Extremadura it will no longer exceed 30°, but in the interior of the Basque Country, Navarra, La Rioja, a large part of Aragón and Catalonia they will have more than 35° and even close to 40° in Zaragoza and other parts of the Ebro. However, a very warm environment is expected, with more than 36°, in the east of Castilla-La Mancha and Andalusia, inland of the Valencian Community, Murcia and the Balearic Islands.

The presence of these low pressures will give rise to storms in Galicia and nearby areas of Asturias, León and Zamora, although they cannot be ruled out in other northern mountain points, especially in the Pyrenees, while dust will persist in suspension, due to the entry on Friday of a mass of African dust.

On Monday the drop in temperatures will continue, more pronounced in the Bay of Biscay and in the northeast, where it will be more than 10 °. In the Cantabrian communities it can be “even cool”. There “there will be rains and showers”, as well as in Galicia and the Pyrenees. It will be “a day that is still very warm” in the eastern and southern thirds of the Peninsula and in the Balearic Islands, with values ​​between 5° and 10° above normal and maximums of more than 34° in the south of Catalonia, inside the Valencian Community, Murcia, the south of Andalusia and the Guadalquivir valley.

On Tuesday “temperatures will continue to drop throughout Spain, especially in the northern half and in the Mediterranean communities.” But from Wednesday the temperatures will begin a new escalation in the west, which will spread over the following days to the rest of the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands.