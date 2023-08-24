The sweltering summer that southern Europe is experiencing has once again filled this region of the continent this week with alerts for heat and fires that devour forests, put the authorities in check and take dozens of lives, as has happened in Greece , where the numerous fires are being especially violent. Meanwhile, a large part of Spain suffers from the fourth heat wave with torrid nights in which it is almost impossible to sleep and in the south of France they have been forced to stop a nuclear reactor due to the high temperatures that have been reached in the river that It is used to refrigerate it. These are some of the episodes in this new installment of the climate crisis in a Europe that is heating up twice as fast as the rest of the planet.

Spain, fourth heat wave and swamps at minimum

Heat waves do not stop breaking temperature records in much of Spain. The country is experiencing the fourth episode of this summer, with historical records falling like dominoes. If the previous wave, from August 7 to 12, was intense and set the temperature record for the entire summer, 46.8 degrees at the Valencia airport, the current one, which began this Sunday and is scheduled to end this Thursday , is not far behind, especially in Castilla y León. Salamanca airport has registered its highest temperature since 1945, 41.1 degrees. During this Wednesday several historical temperature records have been recorded in northern Spain. Miranda de Ebro, in the province of Burgos, had never reached 43.9. It is the maximum temperature that has been experienced this Wednesday in the country. Nor had 43.8 ever been reached at the Tortosa station in Tarragona. They are followed by the Bilbao airport, which pulverizes its own record as well and registers 43.7.

The problem is not only the highs, but the lows, which in many cases are not dropping below 25 degrees, with which the nights become torrid. During the early hours of Tuesday to Wednesday, the Retiro weather station, in Madrid, has not dropped below 26.8, for example, and towns like Aliseda, in the province of Cáceres, have not even dropped below 30. It is expected that As of Thursday, the temperatures will subside somewhat.

But there will remain the lack of water that is being experienced in an important part of the country, with the Guadalquivir basin as the epicenter of this problem. The Spanish water reserve continues to fall and is at 38.8% of its capacity, according to data from the Ministry for Ecological Transition. The reservoirs currently store 21,750 cubic hectometres of water, with a decrease of 1.1% in the last week. Such a low reserve level has not been recorded this week of the year since the great drought of the mid-1990s.

A girl cools off in a fountain in Seville during the fourth heat wave of summer.

Greece: fires have caused 25 deaths

The fires in Greece continued this Wednesday for the fifth consecutive day on more than a dozen fronts, from the north to the center of the country and several islands. Among the most serious is the one that affects the forests of Mount Parnés, one of the lungs of the capital region of Attica, where more than a third of the country’s population is concentrated. In some neighborhoods in the north of Athens, the sky has been covered with thick, black smoke. The flames have begun to affect some homes, which is why numerous evacuations have been ordered, including 700 migrants from the Amigdaleza detention center. Neighbors have tried to stop the spread of the flames by throwing buckets of water or poking the nearest sources of fire with shovels and sticks. Meanwhile, Greek firefighters, with assistance from half a dozen countries mobilized through a European mechanism, are trying to fight from the ground and air. In the same region there is another serious active fire in the vicinity of the industrial area of ​​Aspropyrgos.

The spokesman for the fire brigade, Yannis Artopios, explained that the conditions for fighting the fire “continue to be difficult, sometimes extreme.” In the Attica region, temperatures exceeded 37 degrees on Wednesday, with low humidity and winds exceeding 50 kilometers per hour. In other regions of Greece – Thrace, the islands and coast of the Ionian and the Peloponnese – the mercury reached 39. In addition, due to smoke, the atmosphere has become unbreathable in various areas of the country. According to the National Observatory of Athens, in towns such as Alejandropolis and Arta, suspended microparticles exceed by 10 times the limit that the World Health Organization considers dangerous to health, so it is recommended to stay at home with windows and doors closed. .

In northern Greece there are three large active foci: in Kavala, Rhodope and Alexandroupolis. This latest fire is advancing “uncontrollably” along a front of nearly 20 kilometers, destroying, on the one hand, the Dadia Forest National Park, where 18 charred bodies of migrants were found on Tuesday, and on the other, threatening the city of Alexandroupolis, where numerous homes and the University Hospital have been evacuated. The Supreme Court has ordered an investigation into the origins of this fire. Despite the fact that the fires are a constant in the summers of Greece and that they are increasingly violent, this summer is being particularly severe due to the weather conditions. In July, fires on the islands of Rhodes and Corfu caused the evacuation of several tens of thousands of people and more than 40,000 hectares have burned in the last four days alone. The flames have caused at least 25 confirmed deaths so far this summer, although the numbers are believed to be even higher.

The fire approaches a group of houses in Tenerife, which had been previously evacuated, on August 20. NACHO TWELVE (REUTERS)

Fire in Tenerife, the worst in the Canary Islands in 40 years

The fire that has ravaged Tenerife for a week is partly reminiscent of those large uncontrolled fires in Greece. In fact, it is the worst that the Canary Islands have experienced in 40 years. This Wednesday it was in the stabilization phase after affecting 14,751 hectares of forest mass and mountains. It has damaged 7.2% of the island’s surface and affected almost a third of its forest mass. Yesterday, 3,109 people were still evacuated from some areas of the municipalities of Tacoronte, Güímar, El Sauzal and Santa Úrsula, although the total number of evicted and evacuated has exceeded 12,000. This measure was taken preventively, in some cases due to the proximity of the flames and in others due to the low quality of the air in the areas close to the fire. The fire has affected a total of 12 municipalities in a perimeter of 88 kilometers.

This is the most serious fire in Spain so far this year. The orography and the existence of dry fuel due to the high temperatures of the last days complicated the extinction tasks from the first day. Also unfavorable weather conditions, such as low humidity, strong gusts of wind and high temperatures. “It has been a fire that has never occurred in the Canary Islands”, has come to declare the technical advisor of the Cabildo de Tenerife, Viky Palma.

Two thirds of France with high temperatures

An intense and prolonged heat wave has also settled in the south of France, as highlighted by the public body Météo France. Two thirds of the territory suffer high temperatures, which may locally reach 42 degrees. Specifically, at least 19 departments are under red surveillance, the maximum of the scale, and 37 under orange surveillance. The areas particularly affected are currently the Rhône Valley and the southern Massif Central, but the sweltering weather will also hit Occitania and western Aquitaine particularly hard. Meteorological services anticipate a peak of heat for Thursday.

Mercury has been rising for days in the neighboring country. Tuesday was the hottest day ever recorded in France after August 15, the weather service stressed. But the record could have been broken again this Wednesday. The Prime Minister, Élisabeth Borne, declared in an interview with France Bleu that one of the “priorities” of the Executive was to face this period of heatwave and expressed the will of the authorities to speed up the isolation of buildings and schools. In the southwest of the country, the French public electricity company EDF has decided to shut down its Golfech 2 nuclear power plant because the river water it uses to cool the reactor has exceeded maximum temperatures due to the heat wave.

Italy: between heat and flames

The anticyclone is also bringing extreme temperatures to much of Italy, in some cases exceeding 39 degrees. In cities like Genoa these days the thermal sensation has reached 45 degrees, due to the high humidity. This Thursday, 17 cities throughout the transalpine country will be on red alert due to the heat wave, including Bologna, Rome, Naples, Turin, Venice and Florence. Emergency rooms, hospitals and care centers for the elderly have already been alerted. Local health authorities have activated different toll-free numbers to provide citizens with information on how to proceed in the face of extreme weather.

Seven southern Italian regions are at extreme risk of fire: Basilicata, Calabria, Apulia, Campania, Lazio, Sicily and Sardinia, which two weeks ago registered more than fifty fires in different parts of the island that forced the evacuation of almost a thousand of people. In July, another heat wave with strong winds caused numerous fires on the island of Sicily, forcing the evacuation of hundreds of residents and tourists and seriously disrupting public transport.

With information from Manuel Planelles (Madrid), Esther Sanchez (Madrid), Andres Mourenza (Istanbul), mercedes pedreno (Madrid), Mariel Delgado (The lagoon), Sarah Gonzalez (Paris) and Lorraine Pacho (Rome).

