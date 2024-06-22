He climate of northern Baja California and southern California It will be marked by heat and high temperatures during this weekend, according to information published by Conagua and NOAA.

The Mexican agency announced thatMaximum temperatures in Baja California will exceed 40°C to starting this fridaythese final conditions will tentatively be extended until Tuesday.

However, there will be possible intervals of showers in this Mexican state during the weekend. For Sunday, winds of variable direction are expected that will reach maximum speeds between 40 to 60 km/h and there will also be a probability of dust devils.

AboutIn Southern California weather, NOAA warned to the inhabitants of the interior valleys of San Diego that a intense heat between the afternoon of this Friday, June 21 and the night of Sunday, June 23 in this region. The US agency estimates that maximum temperatures will range from 90°F to 100°F, that is, between 32°C to 37°C.

“Saturday will be the hottest day, but highs in the mid to upper 90s are still expected on Sunday,” the weather agency explained.

Climate of San Diego, California, and the most important cities in Baja California

In San Diego, California, andExpect cloudy and clear skies on Saturday, with temperatures ranging between 16°C and 22°C. For Sunday, temperatures will rise slightly, maintaining cloudy skies and westerly winds with gusts of up to 27 km/h.

In Tijuana, Baja California, Saturday will dawn with fog. Temperatures will fluctuate between 15°C and 25°C, and on Sunday a slight increase in temperature is expected with cloudy skies. Westerly winds will predominate, reaching gusts of up to 31 km/h on Saturday.

Mexicali You will enjoy a sunny Saturday, with minimum temperatures of 28°C and maximum temperatures of 43°C. Sunday, although cloudy, will maintain similar temperatures. Winds will blow from the southeast and south, with gusts of up to 42 km/h on Saturday.

In Cove, Saturday will be cloudy and clear, temperatures between 15°C and 25°C, and Sunday will continue to be cloudy. Winds from the west and southwest will blow with gusts of up to 26 km/h on Saturday.

Tecate will have a sunny Saturday with temperatures of 19°C to 36°C. On Sunday, temperatures will drop slightly, and cloudy skies are expected with westerly winds that will gust up to 39 km/h on Sunday.

The Rumorosa You will see a sunny Saturday with temperatures between 22°C and 33°C, and a cloudy Sunday. Winds from the northeast and southwest will reach gusts of up to 58 km/h on Sunday.

Rosarito It will dawn with fog on Saturday, with temperatures between 15°C and 19°C. On Sunday, skies will be cloudy with a slight increase in temperature and northerly winds with gusts of up to 20 km/h.

Saint Quentin It will present partly cloudy skies on Saturday, with temperatures between 15°C and 25°C. On Sunday, temperatures will rise slightly, maintaining skies with intervals of clear and cloudy weather, with west winds reaching gusts of up to 33 km/h.

San Felipe It will have cloudy and clear skies during the weekend, with temperatures of 28°C to 35°C. On Saturday, southeast winds will bring gusts of up to 42 km/h, while on Sunday easterly winds are expected with maximum gusts of 45 km/h.