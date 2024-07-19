Home page World

The extreme temperatures in southern Europe pose challenges for locals and holidaymakers. In Greece, tourist attractions have already been closed due to the heat wave.

Athens – Summer holidays in most southern European countries are currently one thing above all else: sweaty. While the recent heat wave in Germany is taking a break for now, the high temperatures in Greece, Italy and Spain are continuing. And have the potential to even become life-threatening. In one holiday country, various tourist attractions are closed due to the scorching heat.

Heatwave hits Greece: Danger of major fires – popular sightseeing spots closed

The enormous heat wave has been ongoing in large parts of Greece since the beginning of July. Is the weather situation on Crete and the While the Aegean islands, such as Rhodes and Santorini, are a little more relaxed, the south of Greece is suffering from the hot July days. Civil protection there is also warning of a high risk of fire – forest and bush fires are already raging in some regions of the country. The smallest fires could quickly lead to a major fire due to the dryness and strong winds currently blowing around the Aegean, warns the Greek fire service.

Tourists who are on holiday in Athens in the middle of the heatwave will have already noticed: After the thermometers showed over 43 degrees in some places on Thursday (July 18), all archaeological sites are now closed between noon and 5 p.m., according to the Greek Ministry of Culture. This includes the capital’s landmark, the Acropolis, and the ancient site of Olympia.

Highest heat alert level also in parts of Italy and Spain – weather experts issue warning

In addition to Greece, the scorching heat has now also taken hold of large parts of Spain. By Friday (July 19), temperatures could reach 42 degrees in the north-east of the country. In Andalusia, the cities of Seville and Córdoba, temperatures could even reach 44 degrees. The national weather service Aemet warned of this. For holidaymakers and locals, the nights in particular could be unusually tropical, as temperatures often do not fall below 20 degrees even at night.

In Italy, too, the highest heat alert level applies to many large cities, including Rome, Florence and Bologna. In Sicily, due to the high temperatures, there is a ban on work in agriculture and construction between 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on “high-risk” days until the end of August.

The situation is similar in Greece: there, all delivery services have to be suspended during the hot afternoon hours. According to the Ministry of Labor, anyone who can should stay at home. According to meteorologists, temperatures under the sun could reach values ​​of more than 60 degrees. This is life-threateningit was said.

Lots of water and little effort helps: No end to the heat wave in sight

The heat waves in southern and eastern Europe are caused by warm air masses from North Africa. Weather experts cannot say exactly when the temperatures will drop again. Holidaymakers are advised to drink plenty of water and to postpone strenuous physical activity until the cooler morning and evening hours, or better yet, to avoid it altogether. (dpa/AFP)