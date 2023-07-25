The heat in Arizona continues unabated. The capital, Phoenix, is a hell in which the heatwave continues to break records: for 21 days now, in each and every one of its days the thermometer reaches 110 degrees Fahrenheit, that is, 43.3 degrees Celsius. That, at least. This Monday, again, they have come to exceed 47º. The figures, with tropical nights that do not drop below 30º or 31º, make the city an authentic and unlivable oven that will continue like this for at least another week. And those temperatures are unbearable for the human body, both internally and obviously. Because the heat burns, also the skin, and that has caused the emergency rooms of the Phoenix hospitals to be full of burn victims.

In the fastest growing city in the United States, which is its fifth largest economy, heat takes its toll. The hospital data shows it valleywise, which explains how extreme heat is present with increasing frequency in its facilities. Specifically, in the so-called Arizona Burn Center, the Arizona burn center, where patients with increasingly complex wounds who have to attend dermatologists and surgeons due to the heat arrive. According to data from the center, between June, July and August 2022, up to 85 people were admitted to the center for burns (26 of them homeless people), and seven of them died from these injuries. And this year they have their 45 beds completely full.

Among the symptoms that nearly one hundred patients presented last year were burns that covered 5% to 23% of their bodies, as well as hyperthermia, extreme body heat, which occurs in the body when it exceeds 42 degrees Celsius. The data is revealing of the magnitude of the injuries that heat can cause. The average stay of those who went through the burn center of this Arizona hospital was 16 days; one in three patients required intensive care, and of these, 70% assisted ventilation. Those who attended underwent an average of two surgeries, but there was one patient who required up to 18. Seven out of 10 patients required aftercare, and to be seen by other specialists. One in four also required being admitted to the hospital again.

It is not surprising, therefore, that its director, Kevin Foster, has made an appeal, through the center’s own website, as well as through the media, to take extreme precautions. Warns Foster, for example, of the dangers posed by hot surfaces, such as cement and asphalt: “Very deep wounds can be produced with just a brief contact with them,” he says, which can cause painful injuries, especially in vulnerable patients such as the elderly, babies and children. In the state of Arizona, a total of 257 people died last year due to heat, at least as far as forensics could identify, according to an article on climate change in the newspaper Financial Times, that showed that these deaths represented an exponential leap in recent decades; the average number of people who died from heat between 1990 and 2015 was about 38 per year.

Elvis, a giant tortoise, receives a heat wave shower from his keeper at the Phoenix Zoo in Arizona on July 21, 2023. STAFF (REUTERS)

Information is the first tool against climate change.

In statements to the chain CNN, Foster has affirmed that, logically, summer is their “most intense season” in terms of work and that they usually anticipate the needs that they know they are going to have. “But this, the number of patients we’re seeing and the severity of their injuries, is really rare; They are very, very serious injuries ”, she assured. “The numbers are increasing and so is the severity of the injuries, and we can’t explain it.” According to the doctor, half of the patients admitted to the ICU have serious injuries due to falls. The asphalt is very hot, between 5ºC and 15ºC more than the air, which is where the calculation is made to obtain the temperature, so the ground is lava.

Foster says that it only takes “a fraction of a second” to get “a deep burn”, and that those who spend 10 to 20 minutes on the asphalt end up with “completely destroyed skin” and third-degree burns. Something confirmed on CNN by Dr. Frank LoVecchio, also from the Valleywise burn center, who gave as an example that planting one knee on the ground for a few minutes was a direct and serious burn. Something that can happen to patients with reduced mobility, who work in the sun and faint or who go out to play sports with little preparation. In statements to this newspaper, the meteorologist from the local Phoenix station Jeral Estupiñán explained to EL PAÍS that “when the body rises above 37°, it overheats, and there may be permanent damage to the liver, brain… we must avoid being exposed to that heat, and drink and drink”. “People who live here think they are used to this heat, but just because one is used to it does not mean that the body is not affected by these temperatures,” says Estupiñán, warning that indeed “the ground gets hotter than the air, especially in such urbanized areas.”

You also have to be extremely careful with animals, and take pets, especially dogs, for a walk only when it is safe. As the spokesperson for veterinary clinics at the College of Veterinarians of Córdoba, María José Delgado, explained to this newspaper a few months ago, “dogs cannot sweat to eliminate heat as humans do, so they pant to lower their temperature.” Their skin also burns, and their feet, like humans, the soles of their feet, so you have to find suitable surfaces for walking, wait for the temperatures to drop and even opt for protective boots. Heat strokes are also possible and frequent, therefore, care must be taken for the animal’s well-being and never leave them locked up in places exposed to the sun and without ventilation or water, such as balconies or, of course, cars.

