The summer of last year was the hottest in Europe since weather records began. Climate change is more drastic here than anywhere else in the world.

Frankfurt – In Temperatures have risen twice as fast in Europe as the global average. This is according to a press release from the World Weather Organization (WMO) and a report from the EU Earth Observation Program published in April Copernicus out. Carlo Buontempo, director responsible for climate change Copernicus, spoke of “alarming changes”. He referred in particular to the Heat waves in the Mediterranean and their new highs.

As now from a new study by the international researcher network World Weather Attribution (WWA) reports that climate change has made record temperatures of around 40 degrees at the end of April in Spain, Portugal, Morocco and Algeria “at least a hundred times more likely”.

Climate change: Temperatures in Europe are rising faster than expected – but not only a problem in Europe

Such extreme heat in late April in Spain and other western Mediterranean countries “would have been almost impossible without climate change,” the study report says.

Parts of south-west Europe and north Africa reportedly recorded high temperatures of up to 41 degrees a few days ago. As the German press agency (dpa) reported were in Spain according to the national weather service aemet even registered new April records. According to the authors of the study, analyzes of the extreme heat in Europe have shown that temperatures in the regions mentioned are rising faster than expected.

But the problem is not just limited to Europe. The international organization warns: “Unless greenhouse gas emissions are halted altogether, global temperatures will continue to rise and events like these will become more frequent, longer, hotter and more violent around the world.”

Climate change: Mediterranean region particularly at risk

The German climate scientist Friederike Otto, herself a member of the WWA, made it clear with regard to the study that the Mediterranean region is “one of the regions most at risk from climate change in Europe”. “The region is already experiencing a very intense and prolonged drought and these high temperatures at a time of year when it should be raining are making the situation worse,” Otto said.

Climate change affects the whole world. This could cost Germany hundreds of billions. One Study shows possible scenarios. Sun, stronger winds and warmer currents are causing enormous damage to the ice in Antarctica. Researchers sound the alarm. Also German national parks suffer. In addition, there is a threat of new agricultural pests due to climate change.