The Robert Koch Institute for Public Health in Germany estimates that extreme heat has killed about 3,100 people in Germany so far this year.

This came in the institute’s latest weekly report on deaths resulting from extreme heat, the data of which covered the situation until September 17th.

The number varies strongly from year to year depending on the severity of the heat period.

A spokeswoman for the institute said that the institution will publish, next week, the final weekly report for 2023 on deaths related to extreme heat.

She added that it is possible that a comprehensive toll of deaths due to heat in the summer of 2023 will be published during the fall.

The report indicated that the largest percentage of deaths from extreme heat occurred in the age group over 75 years.

The report stated that deaths among women due to heat exceed those of men in general and in absolute numbers. The institute said that this is due to the high percentage of women in older age groups.

According to the Robert Koch Institute, the estimated number of heat-related deaths in Germany exceeded 6,000 in each year of 2018, 2019, and 2015, and this number ranged between about 1,000 and about 1,700 in the years 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2021.

The institute pointed out that the majority of deaths indicate a link between high temperature and the presence of a history of illness in the deceased, “and for this reason, temperature is usually not mentioned in the death certificate as the cause of death.”

The institute said it instead estimates heat-related deaths using statistical methods that include air temperature and mortality data.