7/14/2023

Temperatures have passed 40°C in southern Europe, which has been hit by a heat wave. Authorities in Greece closed the Acropolis of Athens this Friday (7/14) during the hottest part of the day to protect the tourists, at a time when southern Europe is being punished by extreme temperatures caused by a heat wave.

The closure lasted from noon to 5 pm local time, when authorities expected temperatures of up to 41°C in the city. However, thermometers often show even higher readings on the hill above the Greek capital due to the altitude and lack of shade. Greece’s meteorological service predicts that temperatures will rise again on Saturday, possibly reaching 42°C in Athens by midday.

In Italy, there are fears about the coming days, with the heat intensifying and temperatures predicted to rise above 45ºC next week in the center and south of the country.

The heat wave has been named Cerberus by the Italian Meteorological Society, a reference to the three-headed monster that is described in Inferno, the first part of Dante Alighieri’s Divine Comedy.

And Cerberus should be followed by another wave of heat, Charon – a reference to the boatman in Greek mythology who carried recently deceased people to the world of the dead –, with even higher temperatures. The high pressure area is expected to reach its maximum heat early next week – with temperatures above 40°C in Rome, Florence and Bologna. In parts of Sardinia the forecast of up to 47°C.

The European Space Agency (ESA), whose satellites monitor land and sea temperatures, warned that Italy, Spain, France, Germany and Poland faced extreme conditions.

Temperatures could break Europe’s current record – 48.8°C recorded in Sicily in August 2021.

In Croatia, 56 firefighters with 20 vehicles and three aircraft are working to contain a forest fire that spread rapidly on Thursday due to strong southerly winds near the Adriatic town of Sibenik. The town of Grebastica was devastated by the fire, with cars and houses destroyed.

In Turkey, the meteorological service warns of intense heat over the weekend. In the west of the country, temperatures in the coming days should be up to ten degrees above usual for the season. In Antalya, a city popular with tourists, temperatures of up to 42°C are expected over the weekend.

Heat killed over 60,000 in 2022

On Monday, a study published in this by the scientific journal Nature Medicine pointed out that about 61,000 people died from heat in Europe during the summer of 2022 in the Northern Hemisphere.

The study, prepared by scientists from a French health institute and the Barcelona Institute of Global Health (ISGlobal), also warned that the continent could face more than 94,000 deaths from heat waves in 2040.

The summer of 2022 was the hottest ever recorded in Europe, with successive heat waves causing record temperatures, drought and forest fires.

Scientists analyzed temperature and mortality data for the period 2015-2022 in 823 regions of 35 European countries, with a total population of more than 543 million people. Based on these data, they built epidemiological models that allow predicting the mortality attributable to temperatures for each region and week of the summer period (boreal) of last year. In total, the analysis reveals that between May 30 and September 4, 2022, there were 61,672 deaths attributable to heat in Europe. A particularly intense heat wave, between 18 and 24 July, caused 11,637 deaths.

Recently, the Copernicus Service for Climate Change (C3S), a body of the European Union, reported that the last month of June was the hottest since 1991, with record temperatures recorded both on land and in the oceans.

