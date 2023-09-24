Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/24/2023 – 15:48

The high temperatures that have affected several Brazilian regions will have a direct effect on electricity consumption in the country, as estimated by the National Electric System Operator (ONS). The projection for the month of September is growth of 5.8%, with increases in all regions, according to a bulletin released by the agency.

The growth perspective in the submarkets is most significant in the North, with 10.6%. The area between the Southeast and Central-West should register an increase of 6.1%, followed by the Northeast, with 4.2%. The South, which has been facing a period of heavy rain, comes in last place, with 3.8%. The percentages compare the results for the end of September 2023, compared to the same period last year.

“The cargo growth forecast for September is the highest in recent months, a reflection of the more intense heat and also a more heated economy”, says Luiz Carlos Ciocchi, general director of the ONS.

The city of São Paulo recorded this Saturday, the 23rd, a new record for maximum temperature in 2023. According to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), the thermometers registered 34.8ºC at 4pm, which surpassed the 34.7ºC recorded last Friday Friday, 22nd, in the capital of São Paulo.

This was the fourth heat record breaking in just ten days. Nine states are, until 6pm this Sunday, the 24th, under red alert of great danger with health risks.

The bulletin also includes analyzes on Stored Energy (EAR), indicating that it is expected to remain above 70% in three submarkets for the end of this month. The data is significant given that the typically dry period is close to ending. The highest EAR should be seen in the South (85.2%), followed by the North (73.7%), Southeast/Central-West (72.6%) and Northeast (67.2%).