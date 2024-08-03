Home page World

From: Michel Guddat

Summer, sun, sunshine on Mallorca. But the extreme temperatures are not for everyone. The holiday island reports two victims of the heat.

Palma de Mallorca – The heat wave in Mallorca continues. Temperatures above 40 degrees and low humidity have the island firmly in its grip. This extreme weather is causing worrying news on the popular holiday island.

Consequences of the heat wave: Popular holiday island Mallorca reports deaths

According to the Spanish news portal Last minute Two people died as a result of the heat, and another death is currently being investigated. These tragic incidents occurred in the capital of Mallorca, Palma, and within a short period of time. Tourists should be warned.

A 60-year-old man was in a boat near the Cala Gamba Nautical Club when he suddenly felt unwell. The ambulance and the state police arrived too late – the man is believed to have succumbed to the high temperatures on Mallorca, Ultima Hora speculates. The official autopsy report is still pending, but a forensic doctor found signs of heat stroke.

61-year-old man suffers heat stroke – death of young gardener is being investigated

Just a short time later, the same fate befell a 61-year-old man. He was in a car when he felt sick and alerted his relatives. Rescue came too late for him too. Forensic experts determined that the victim’s body temperature was over 40 degrees – a sign of heat stroke.

People seek shelter in the shade of umbrellas: Mallorca is hit by a heat wave. © Chris Emil Janssen/Imago

There is still uncertainty about the death of a 20-year-old gardener, as the Mallorca Newspaper reported. He collapsed while at work and could not be resuscitated. It is suspected that he also succumbed to the oppressive heat, but there is no official confirmation. The first examination of the body did not produce any clear results.

High temperatures also in Germany: How to avoid heat stroke

Germany is also repeatedly hit by heat waves this summer. To prevent heat stroke, the German Red Cross to avoid direct sunlight and physical exertion. Headgear protects the head and neck from the sun.

Children and seniors in particular should ensure they drink enough fluids. There are also other tips for keeping a cool head on hot days.