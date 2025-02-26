Greater exposure to extreme heat can accelerate biological aging in the elderly, which raises a new scenario on how the climate change and heat waves They could affect long -term health and aging at the molecular level.

Thus, the study of the Universidad del Sur de California USC He points out that people who live in neighborhoods that experience more days of intense heat show greater biological aging than the residents of colder regions.

The biological age, explains Jennifer Ailshiremain author of the study, is a measure of body functioning at the molecular, cellular and systemic level, unlike chronological age based on the date of birth; Having a biological age greater than chronological age is associated with a higher risk of disease and mortality. Although exposure to extreme heat has long been associated with negative health consequences, including a higher risk of death, the bond of heat with biological aging has not been clear.

Research, which is published in ‘Science Advances‘He has analyzed how biological age changed in more than 3,600 participants in the Health and Retirement Study (HRS) of 56 years or more than the United States. Blood samples taken at various times were analyzed during the six -year study period to detect epigenetic changes or changes in the way individual genes are «activate” either “deactivate«Through a process called DNA methylation.









The researchers used mathematical tools called epigenetic watches to analyze methylation patterns and estimate biological ages at all times. Then they compared the changes in the biological age of the participants with the heat index history of their location and the amount of heat days between 2010 and 2016.

The analysis revealed a significant correlation between the neighborhoods with more extreme heat days and individuals who experience the greatest increases in biological age, says Co -author Eunyoung Choi. This correlation persisted even after controlling socio -economic and demographic differences, as well as lifestyle factors such as physical activity, alcohol consumption and smoking.

«Participants living in areas where heat days, defined as extreme precaution or higher levels (≥32 ° C), half of the year occur, such as Phoenix, Arizona, experienced up to 14 months of additional biological aging compared to those who live in areas with less than 10 days of heat per year -Izalo Choi. Even after controlling several factors, we find this association. Living in an area with more hot days means that you are aging biologically faster.

The three epigenetic watches used in the study (Pcphenage, Pcgrimage and Dunedinpace) revealed this association by analyzing epigenetic aging for a period of 1 to 6 years. Pcphenage also showed the association after short periods of time (7 days) and medium (30-60 days), indicating that heat-related epigenetic changes could occur relatively and some of them can accumulate over time.

Older people are more vulnerable to the effects of intense heat.

The study used the heat index, instead of only the air temperature, to take into account the relative humidity when analyzing the results. «Actually, it is the combination of heat and humidityin particular in the case of the elderly, because they do not sweat in the same way. We begin to lose the ability to have the refreshing effect of the skin that is produced by the evaporation of sweat, ”explains Ailshire. «If you are in a place with a lot of moisture, you do not get so much refreshing effect. You have to observe the temperature and humidity of your area to really understand what your risk could be.

The next steps of the researchers will be to determine what other factors could make a person more vulnerable to the biological aging related to heat and how it could relate to clinical results. Meanwhile, the results of the study could also promote those responsible for policies, architects and others to take into account the mitigation of heat and the characteristics adapted to the elderly as they update the infrastructure of the cities, from the placement of sidewalks and the construction of bus stops with shadow in mind to the planting of more trees and the increase in urban green spaces, Ailshire points out.

“If everyone is warming up and the population is aging, and these people are vulnerable, then we need to be much smarter in terms of these mitigation strategies,” he concludes.