The National Water Commission (WITH WATER) reports that the cold front No. 42 heads toward the southwest Gulf of Mexico, bringing with it showers and rains strong in the Yucatán Peninsula and the southeast of the country.

The cold air mass associated with cold front It will maintain cool temperatures in the northeast, east and southeast of Mexico, with strong “North” events on the coasts of Tamaulipas and Veracruz, extending to other regions during the night.

Regarding temperatures, a cold environment is expected at very cold during the early morning in the northwest, the North Table and the Central Table, with possible frosts in high areas. A frigid environment is forecast in the mountains of Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango due to the Eighth Winter Storm moving over the southeastern United States.

However, most of the country will experience a hot weather to very hot, especially in areas such as Jalisco (coast), Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos (south), Oaxaca (Isthmus), Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo, where maximum temperatures could exceed 40 °C .

The heat will be felt today in Mexico

– 40 to 45 °C: Jalisco (coast), Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos (south), Oaxaca (Isthmus), Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

– 35 to 40 °C: Nayarit, State of Mexico (southwest), Puebla (southwest) and Veracruz (south).

– 30 to 35 °C: Baja California Sur, Sonora (south), Sinaloa, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas (south), Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo and Mexico City.

In these conditions, it is recommended to take precautionary measures and stay hydrated. Don't forget to stay up to date with weather forecast updates for your region at DEBATE. Take care of your health and stay cool in this extreme weather!