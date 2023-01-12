After a summer in which temperatures well above the norms were recorded in practically all parts of the planet, extreme droughts that killed thousands of animals and aggravated the risk of hunger in the poorest countries, and floods and landslides due to torrential rains , there should be no doubt that climate change, driven by human action, is changing the Earth.

However, the combination of extreme heat and drought could pose far greater risks to human societies and ecosystems than when these threats are considered separately.

+ The past eight years have been the hottest on record

Research that brought together scientists from the United States, the United Kingdom, China and Japan estimates that more than 90% of the world’s population, as well as the global GDP, will be vulnerable to the combined risks of extreme warming and water scarcity. In a scenario of large emissions of greenhouse gases, an increase of up to 10 times in the frequency of extreme events that combine these two phenomena is expected.

However, even in a scenario where emissions are lower than they are today, the combined risks do not disappear.

These devastating impacts will be felt most strongly in poorer and more rural regions, where exposure to the elements and access to piped water is significantly less than in more developed areas.

In addition to the impacts on ecosystems, on human populations and on economies around the world, scientists also say that the terrible combination of extreme heat and drought will reduce the ability of natural systems to capture and store carbon that they absorb from the atmosphere, transform ‘carbon sinks’ into ‘carbon emitters’.

Jiabo Yin, from the University of Wuhan and main author of the article published in ‘Nature Sustainability’, says that the combination of these two threats “may have serious socioeconomic and ecological impacts that will exacerbate social inequalities”,

further deepening the gap that separates the richest countries, which have greater capacity to protect themselves from these events, and the poorest countries, more vulnerable to extreme weather events and with fewer resources to adapt to the changes that are plaguing the planet .

However, it was to close these inequalities, and to try to restore some climate justice, that world leaders, gathered at the global climate summit (COP27) last November, agreed to create a financial fund to compensate the most vulnerable countries and communities for loss and damage suffered due to extreme weather events.

Despite being applauded as a historic agreement that marked a new era in relations between the so-called global North and South, some observers cautioned that the fund is not the final solution, but that it must be compensated with a drastic cut in greenhouse gas emissions. greenhouse effect.

This warning was left by the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, who argued that “COP27 took an important step towards justice”, but that the fund “will not be enough” to combat climate change and its effects. effects on the communities that are most exposed.

Another criticism leveled at the outcome of COP27 was the lack of a clear commitment to the progressive abandonment of fossil fuels, with Manuel Pulgar-Vidal, responsible for climate and energy policies at WWF, stating that “by failing to reach an agreement on the phasing out of fossil fuels”, world leaders chose to keep the planet “on the path to climate catastrophe”, explaining that “without quick and deep cuts in emissions, we cannot limit the scale of loss and damage”.