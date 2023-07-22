Extreme heat | A record hot weekend is predicted for Greece

Temperatures are expected to rise above 40 degrees. The weekend could be the hottest in Greece in 50 years, with temperatures expected to stay above 40 for up to seven days.

In Greece severe heat can be expected from the weekend onwards, reports the news agencies Reuters and AFP and the public broadcasting company ERT.

“This weekend could be the hottest in 50 years. In Athens, temperatures will stay above 40 degrees for six or seven days,” said the meteorologist Panagiotis Giannopoulos According to AFP.

Such long periods of heat are exceptional in the capital. On Sunday, temperatures are expected to reach 44 degrees. In the region of Thessaly in the central part of Greece, temperatures are expected to rise to 45 degrees.

In Greece, people have been advised to avoid being outside, and tourist destinations have already been partially closed due to the heat. Officials are worried that the heat wave now hitting Greece is the worst since 1987, when hundreds of deaths were attributed to extreme heat.

The powerful ones north winds can Greek Meteorologist Yannis Kallianos increase the risk of wildfires starting and spreading. There are a total of 79 different wildfires in Greece, due to which the authorities have raised their preparedness throughout the country.

One of the fires has been raging for the fifth day. Attempts have been made to put out the fire on the west side of Athens with the help of, among others, Greek, Cypriot, French and Italian rescuers. The fire has destroyed dozens of buildings and badly damaged more than a hundred. People have had to be evacuated from the path of the fire.

Two wildfires on the island of Rhodes were brought under control on Friday.

Greek climate crisis minister Vassilis Kikilias urged people to remain vigilant due to wildfires and heat. The risk of ignition is still very high due to the heat and drought.

A satellite image shows the spread of wildfires in the Attikí district of Athens on Wednesday. See also Science questions for kids | Why do you sometimes hear your own name being whispered, even though it is not spoken?

The experts according to climate change worsens heat waves, because global warming affects both their frequency and intensity. This summer, the situation will also be worsened by the El Niño phenomenon, which will cause the earth’s air temperature to rise.

“If I’m surprised by anything, it’s that we see records being broken already in June. The global effects of El Niño are normally not seen until five or six months after it starts,” said an environmental geographer at the London School of Economics Thomas Smith public broadcasting company for the BBC.

Leading climate scientist at the space agency NASA Gavin Schmidt said that the current month could become the hottest not only in recorded history but “in hundreds, if not thousands of years”. He also said that the current heat cannot be explained solely by the effects of El Niño.

According to the BBC, records have been set in average sea temperatures in May, summer and July. Of particular concern is the extreme heat in the North Atlantic.

“We’ve never had a marine heat wave in this part of the Atlantic. I wouldn’t have expected this,” said the Bristol University professor Daniela Schmidt.

For example, on the west coast of Ireland, average temperatures exceeded 4–5 degrees in June.

Wildfires raged west of Athens on Thursday.

Read more: Graphics show how drastically the climate is warming – “We are living in a time that no one else has ever lived in”