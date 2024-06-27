Extreme H has officially unveiled the hydrogen-powered car that forms the backbone of the new series, which will contest a 10-race calendar in its inaugural season next year.

On Thursday afternoon, at Tower Bridge in London, the organizers of the championship presented the Pioneer 25, a hydrogen car with off-road characteristics, on board the St. Helena vessel.

Extreme H will become the first hydrogen-powered off-road racing world championship after securing an agreement with the FIA, taking over from Alejandro Agag’s Extreme E series, the all-electric category in which the new championship format originates.

Spark Racing Technology, which designed Extreme E’s Odyssey 21, is behind the Pioneer 21, which can produce 550 horsepower of maximum power.

Introducing the Extreme H Photo by: Matt Ben Stone

The car is equipped with a hydrogen fuel cell from Symbio, the official fuel cell supplier of the championship. The 75 kW hydrogen fuel cell replaces the battery as the main energy source. The car weighs 2,200 kilograms, is 2.4 meters wide, can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds and is capable of climbing slopes of up to 130%.

Every Pioneer 25 racing in Extreme H includes a common package of standardized components from Spark Racing Technology. Teams can however redesign the front and rear bodywork and lights to replicate the look of their road range, as was already the case in Extreme E.

“We are incredibly proud to present the world’s first hydrogen racing car and the Extreme H series. This launch is not just about a new vehicle, but also about the future of sustainable motorsport,” said Agag, CEO of Extreme H. “L “Hydrogen is an extraordinary fuel, which offers excellent driving quality.”

“Hydrogen fuel cells offer a tremendous opportunity to reduce carbon footprints and advance clean energy solutions, and we are proud to lead this new path with Extreme H.”

Introducing the Extreme H Photo by: Matt Ben Stone

“The transition to Extreme H represents an important moment for our championship. It is important for every motorsport series to have a unique strong point and hydrogen is very significant. We are undoubtedly pioneers of hydrogen, the first in this sector, and we are excited to showcase the potential of an element that, largely, remains an untapped resource.”

The Pioneer 25 has been described as a “significant upgrade” to the Odyssey 21. The vehicle is currently undergoing a rigorous testing and development program.

Its first public appearance is scheduled for Extreme E’s Hydro X-Prix in Scotland next month (13-14 July), before an intensive testing session at the Island X-Prix in Sardinia in September.

“We learned a lot from the Odyssey 21, which we’ve carried forward, but it’s a completely new chassis and a car specifically built for hydrogen fuel cells. We wanted the racing to be more intense and the racing cars were faster,” said Extreme E technical director Mark Grain.

Introducing the Extreme H Photo by: Matt Ben Stone Introducing the Extreme H Photo by: Matt Ben Stone

“The Pioneer 25 represents a significant improvement over the Odyssey 21. The overall performance of the car is improved, a big step forward.”

At the launch, it was confirmed that the championship will run 10 races next year, starting in April. The season will kick off in Saudi Arabia before the European phase begins with the UK, Germany and Italy taking centre stage, with the final taking place in the United States.

Calendar dates will be confirmed later in the year, along with the list of teams and drivers participating.