What would F1 be called if the hybrid V6 had to make way for a set of electric motors? That’s right, Formula E. With that logic in mind, the creators of the Extreme E have named the upcoming hydrogen rally class, the Extreme H (H stands for Hydrogen, for the sake of clarity). The first championship is scheduled for 2025.

A year later, the rally class must be an official world championship. The organization has the same idea for the electric rally class. Now the Extreme E has the stamp ‘International racing class’. Little is known about the details of the Extreme H, but it would make sense if there were hydrogen and electric Odyssey 21‘s going to race the same trials to save money and emissions.

Why will there be a hydrogen rally class?

Formula E, Extreme E (and soon to be Extreme H) owner Alejandro Agag said: “This announcement is a significant first step towards the development of our championship and our pioneering transition to hydrogen racing. Sport is the most powerful and effective platform for innovation and our commitment to sustainable motorsport championships full of excitement and with a smaller footprint is an example of this.”

The Extreme E travels the world on a giant ship named St. Helena. This boat only likes a special kind of diesel that is called ‘Champagne’ in the shipping industry. Don’t tell the makers of sparkling wine in France… Apparently a prototype of the Extreme H racer is already being worked on. Later this year we will see images of the 4×4. Is it going to be faster than the hydrogen-powered Le Mans racer from Toyota or Alpine?