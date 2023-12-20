Hydrogen has long been regarded as a “clean” energy source for future mobility, as the only by-product after the reaction is water. There are already several prototypes on the road, some of which are also on the market, but the world of motorsport is also moving to embrace this world.

The Automobile Club de L'Ouest has in its plans the introduction of the category for hydrogen cars in the WEC starting from 2026, of which some renderings have already been presented regarding the Mission H24 project and the Toyota GRH2, both with the aim of taking part in the Endurance championship and the prestigious 24h of Le Mans in 2026.

Before that date, however, the Extreme H is scheduled to launch. Championship founder Alejandro Agag, who first shared plans to adopt hydrogen power in the future at the launch of the Extreme E in 2019, pushed for the creation of this new hydrogen-powered series, which is expected to make its debut in 2025. A category defined as “a natural evolution of our mission to showcase the possibilities of new technologies in the world of racing to combat problems climate”.

The car, which will share the chassis of the electric SUV with which the teams take part in the Extreme E championship, has completed the first important milestone in its development, having successfully carried out the shakedown of the first prototype. Ahead of the debut, engineers will work on a rigorous testing program to ensure the championship, which features off-road racing, is ready for its start in just over a year. Clearly the initial objective was to verify that all systems responded as expected, so the car was left bare even of its bodywork.

Alejandro Agag, founder and CEO of Extreme E, said: “Completing this first shakedown of the Extreme H prototype ahead of schedule is a sign of the strong progress we are making towards the launch of Extreme H in 2025. We are excited to unveil for the first time our hydrogen-powered concept, which we believe will be revolutionary for motorsports. This is an extremely important first step in the transition to an exciting hydrogen future and the launch of the first hydrogen off-road world championship.”

Mark Grain, Extreme E technical director, added: “Preparations for the launch of Extreme H are well underway and the successful first shakedown of the prototype chassis for the series is a key milestone.”

“It has been a huge team effort and this first step would not have been achieved without the support of Spark Racing Technology, who have delivered impressive results. There is still a lot of work to do before the Extreme H launch in 2025, but we are pleased with the progress of our concept, which we believe can deliver strong levels of performance and break the mold in terms of innovation not only in motorsports, but with potential for the future of mobility in general.”

Writing for the magazine GP Racing of Autosport, Pat Symonds had pointed out that hydrogen fuel cells are inefficient for racing, as they generate a lot of heat and must operate at a relatively low temperature, not to mention the necessary precautions for storage. This would require the cars to be equipped with much larger radiators, which is not a problem for the Extreme H, given that SUVs in the category currently already have large radiators for the necessary cooling of the batteries and various components, given that it also runs in the middle of the desert.

However, Formula 1 itself is interested in this project for the future, so much so that together with the FIA ​​it has started a collaboration to establish a joint working group on hydrogen. The group, made up of representatives from all three organisations, including Extreme E Technical Director Mark Grain, F1 Chief Technical Officer Pat Symonds and FIA Single-Seater Director Nikolas Tombazis, will bring together their collective expertise in a strategic alliance to evaluate the developments and potential applications of hydrogen in the field of motorsport and mobility in general.

A path was also established earlier this year for Extreme H to become an FIA championship from its inaugural season in 2025, which is not the case for Extreme E, which is still a separate series. If the necessary requirements are met, in 2026 it could even reach the status of FIA world championship, a title that Formula E received only a few years ago.