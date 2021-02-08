As every day, we will bring you up to date with the questions of the day – of course with the right answers. You can also order the “Questions of the Day” as a free newsletter by email. Go to registration here.

What happened?

Can the lockdown be relaxed – and if so, how? Before the federal-state summit, calls for an opening strategy are loud, both in retail and in schools. But politics urges patience.

Germany identifies employees of the Russian embassy: The federal government has declared an employee of the Russian embassy to be an undesirable person. The diplomat has to leave the country.

Fire in Berlin refugee accommodation: The fire brigade was working with around 100 people at the dormitory in Friedenau. At first the situation was confusing, then the fire was quickly under control. One person was injured. You can find an overview of the events here.

Impeachment, second attempt: The impeachment process against Donald Trump starts Tuesday. The Democrats want to denounce his role in the Capitol Storm. What are the chances of the procedure?

Weather in Germany: Compared to the weekend, the snowfall should decrease in the coming days. The big topic will then be the severe frost – it gets icy cold, especially at night. What this means for public transport in Berlin,read here. We keep abreast of the consequences of the snowy weather in Germany Up to date with the news blog.

What was discussed?

Wounds and healing: The impeachment process against Donald Trump starts – the Democrats want to use it to stir up and create feelings. That’s right!, comments Washington correspondent Juliane Schäuble.

Language and Gender: How linguistic justice and righteousness bloom strange in times of pandemic, wrote down Caroline Fetscher.

Corona reveals western arrogance: The fact that Germany did not want to benefit from successes from Asia when it comes to fighting pandemics is mainly due to post-colonial ignorance. An essay by Jürgen Gerhards and Michael Zürn.

Lockdown extension: The corona situation is too unsafe for major loosening. But more clear communication and error analysis are needed. Also from the Chancellor,finds capital office manager Georg Ismar.

What can subscribers read?

“In the worst case you can die”: Paul Bieber is one of the toughest German ice water swimmers. In the interview he talks about the ABC of winter swimming and why you have to be careful especially after getting out of the car.

Masks as alleged corona killers: The “Livinguard Pro Mask” is heavily advertised. But there are doubts about the active ingredient in the mask. And why is the protection not certified as an FFP2 mask? My colleague Ingo Bach has the answers.

New level in the Bitcoin hype: The pseudo currency Bitcoin has seen a breathtaking rise. What this means for investors and how they can actually enter the market.

“Politicians are not responsible for the situation”: At the age of 72, Winfried Kretschmann competes again in the southwest. A conversation about easing, too much data protection in the pandemic and the green K question.

What can we do?

Cook: Simple recipe ideas from our editorial team. In episode 12 we nibble on chicken wings with an oriental, sweet and hot spice.

Read: The novel “Treue” by Marco Missiroli tells of an Italian middle-class couple in the midlife crisis and is a huge success. Soon it will be filmed for Netflix.

Read the second: In a roundabout way to increased knowledge of human nature. Martin Mosebach’s educational novel “Krass” comes up with practical cynicism.

Watch a movie: Because of the lockdown, the Hebbel am Ufer made a film out of “Proll!”. It shows a form of the precarious that is now high culture: the courier.

Listen to Roger Willemsen: Roger Willemsen died five years ago. In memory of the literary adventurer, Maria Schrader released his last program on CD.

What should I know for tomorrow?

Planned entry of Emirati space probe “Hope” into the orbit of Mars. The probe should help to acquire the first complete picture of the Martian climate over a complete year.

beginning of Impeachment proceedings against ex-President Donald Trump in the Senate.

Number of the day!

30th Below zero it could still get cold for the next few days, says Jörg Kachelmann. And before you moan now. It’s all quite normal as the weather expert explains. Just winter. And there will still be a bit of winter. “Such a block of cold air is something that sits with a big butt and can hardly be moved,” says Kachelmann.

I wish you a nice evening!

Best regards

Benjamin Reuter

Head of Newsroom

