The first days of March were relatively calm as far as the weather is concerned. But that should change soon. It could even get really heavy in terms of snow, rain and storms.

Summer is approaching according to the calendar, as far as the weather is concerned, the Summer months and hot temperatures but still a long way away. But on the contrary. In the second week of March, Germany is faced with a change in weather that includes everything but summer feelings. Because: Various experts agree: the winter is not over yet, it is coming again with a lot of snow in some parts of Germany. And where it shouldn’t snow, it could rain heavily. Flood danger included.

The soil in Germany has long been too dry again, a first drought is spreading, not good conditions for the summer. And certainly not when a lot of precipitation suddenly falls from the sky at once. Then the water masses flow off the surface and cause flooding. This is exactly what threatens Germany from the second week of March.

Winter weather is full throttle – lots of rain and snow on the way

It is still unclear how severe it will really be in the coming days. Various weather models are available. But the signs are growing: Winter is still making a white snow comeback. Or bring lots of rain.

This has mainly to do with a towering air mass limit, as the experts from tile man weather to report. The meteorologists around TV presenter Jörg Kachelmann are certain: It will be wet. The only thing that is still unclear is how heavy the precipitation will be. However, heavy rain is almost certain: “From Tuesday, an air mass boundary will form over Germany, along which marginal lows with heavy precipitation will move until Thursday. It is much milder in the extreme south and much colder in the north. Heavy precipitation occurs in the transition area, snow on the cold side and rain on the warm side on the south side.”

March weather: snow in the north, heavy rain and risk of flooding in the south

It is not yet clear where exactly this boundary will run. Heavy snowfall, that much seems certain, but will mainly fall in northern Germany. There is a risk of flooding in the south, especially in the south-west.

The various weather models will become fewer and fewer in the coming days and will be able to make clearer statements about how badly it will hit which regions in Germany with snow, rain and storms.