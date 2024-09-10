Have you ever looked at the devastating images of forests on fire and thought that these events could become the norm? Unfortunately, according to the latest researchthis could be the future that awaits us. The fires extremeslike those who devastated the Canada in the spring and summer of 2023, are expected to become increasingly frequent and intense by 2100, thanks to climate change.

A future on fire

Imagine a world where large-scale forest fires become a regular occurrence. This is the picture that will emerge if greenhouse gas emissions continue to remain high. A recent report published in the journal Earth System Science Data warns us that regions such as Canada, the western Amazon and Greece are among the most at risk. In particular, in Canada, the probability of catastrophic events could increase sixfold. Have you ever asked What would this mean for the biodiversity of these regions and the communities that live there?

The price we pay

The gravity of the situation cannot be understated. Between March 2023 and February 2024 alone, CO2 emissions from wildfires were 16% higher than average, reaching a staggering total of 8.6 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide. And do you know what hurts even more? Nearly a quarter of these emissions come from fires that have devastated Canadian forests. These fires not only destroy precious ecosystems, but they also further amplify climate change, in a vicious circle that seems difficult to break.

When you think about extreme fires, what do you feel? Worry, maybe even anger? You are not alone. Matthew Jonesof the University of East Anglia, underlines that these fires are not only becoming more frequent, but also more intense, with devastating consequences for society and the environment. The forecast for the coming season is not comforting: a higher-than-average probability of extreme fires is expected, especially in North and South America, where hot, dry and windy weather conditions create the ideal terrain for the ignition of these events.

Our responsibility

Not we can more ignore what is happening happeningExtreme fires are a alarm bella clear signal that climate change is already here and is transforming our planet in ways that we can no longer afford to underestimate. So what can we do? Start with awareness. Become aware of the impact of your daily actions on the environment and consider ways to reduce your contribution to greenhouse gas emissions.

