Richard Strobl

The violence in France has escalated around an illegal rave. The police cracked down on the corona rules. A man lost his hand.

Redon – In north-west France there was an extreme escalation of violence on Saturday night. The trigger was an illegal rave, which the police had prohibited due to the applicable corona rules.

According to the police, around 1,500 party guests tried to hold a rave in the small Breton town of Redon on Friday evening. The event was banned because of the Corona situation in France. However, the guests resisted violently when almost 400 police officers tried to break up the party.

There were violent clashes that, according to the police, lasted more than seven hours. Some people present threw Molotov cocktails, boule balls and stones at the security forces.

Several people were injured in the serious riots, which the responsible prefecture announced on Twitter early Saturday morning. Prefect Emmanuel Berthier said a young man lost a hand in the extreme violence and five gendarmes were injured

According to Berthier, the situation had calmed down on Saturday morning. The public prosecutor’s office has initiated investigations.(dpa / rjs)