Team Veloce promptly changed their line-up of men / women drivers during the debut season of the all-electric SUV off-road racing championship, in which they finished seventh out of nine participating teams. Accident-prone driver Stephane Sarrazin was replaced by motocrosser Lance Woolridge for the final in Dorset, while Emma Gilmour twice replaced Jamie Chadwick in the W Series.

After joining the Extreme E team for the 2022 season, Gilmour is now the first female factory driver in McLaren Racing history, and Christine Giampaoli Zonca has been called in to replace Chadwick on team Veloce. The new team driver said: “I learned a lot last year and I think it is important for the second season of Extreme E. Together with the team, I think we can do great things and we will definitely aim for podiums and more!”.

Giampaoli Zonca was part of the Xite Energy Racing team, which raced alongside Hispano Suiza, during 2021, and finished the season in last position alongside teammate Oliver Bennett. But Xite Energy Racing will leave the series as general sponsor and co-team backer. Motorsport.com has learned that this move was led by co-founder Xite Bennett dissatisfied with the unreliability of the Odyssey 21 E-SUV.

But likewise, some paddock members questioned the professionalism of the Xite setup. This left Giampaoli Zonca in the crossfire. The Italian-Canadian was faster than Bennett over the course of the season and is well-liked by the series and its competitors. Giampaoli Zonca narrowly lost his place in the Andretti United team, along with 2019 Rallycross World Champion Timmy Hansen for the debut season of Extreme E.

Christine ‘GZ’ Giampaoli Zonca, Oliver Bennett, Hispano Suiza Xite Energy Team Photo by: Colin McMaster / Motorsport Images

But now he will move on to the ART Grand Prix-led Veloce Racing team alongside a man driver who is yet to be announced. However, Woolridge impressed in Dorset, which was indeed a frontline test. Veloce team principal Rupert Svendsen-Cook added: “With a very short hiatus between season one and season two, we haven’t backed down to make sure we start 2022 on the right foot. Christine GZ stood out as a driver above all others, despite very limited mileage, she made very impressive as well as rapid progress in 2021. For us, Christine’s talent is clear, and we are committed to maximizing her potential through a further development to ensure we capitalize on it for our shared success ”.

Extreme-E co-founder Alejandro Agag told Motorsport.com that there is another team ready to sign for 2022, and questions about the future of the Hispano Suiza team, which has now lost Xite’s support. Likewise, Motorsport.com learns that 2009 Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button is seeking financial support to ensure the JBXE team continues into 2022.

Chadwick meanwhile has yet to announce his plans for next season. The British will not return to the W Series, where she was managed by Veloce Racing with the aim of reconfirming the title. Chadwick has a longstanding connection with the Veloce team, having been represented by his management team before he moved into the supervision of a racing team.