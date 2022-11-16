The championship led by Formula E founder Alejandro Agag will stage an X Prix in Scotland on 13-14 May, as the second event on the calendar, which as usual kicks off in Saudi Arabia on 11-12 March.

Previously, XE visited the UK for the defining event of the 2021 season, the Jurassic X Prix, at Bovington, Dorset.

An event in Scotland had been under consideration for this season, and the first draft of the XE calendar for 2022 stated that round three would be held in either Scotland or Senegal, on 9-10 July.

In the end, neither of the two cases materialised, as XE instead organized a double appointment in Sardinia, changing the date initially scheduled for the Italian leg.

However, the venue for the Scottish event for 2023 has not yet been determined.

XE will return to Sardinia on July 8-9 and plans to race in Brazil or the United States on September 16-17, before concluding the season in Chile on December 2-3.

Cristina Gutierrez, Sebastien Loeb, Team X44, Emma Gilmour, Tanner Foust, NEOM McLaren Extreme E, followed by Sara Price, Kyle Leduc, Chip Ganassi Racing, Laia Sanz, Carlos Sainz, Acciona | Sainz XE Team, and Klara Andersson, Nasser Al-Attiyah, Abt Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Agag said, “We’ve had two spectacular seasons of Extreme E so far and the third one promises to be even more exciting.”

“All of us at Extreme E look forward to revisiting some of the amazing race locations we have visited thus far, building on the impact we have made in those areas and further developing our vital legacy programs as we continue to raise awareness among the public opinion on the climate crisis”.

“I am proud to see the positive impact our electric series has had and to see what we can still bring to local communities.”

“It is also extremely exciting to be able to add a race in the USA or Brazil to our championship, while returning to Great Britain, the birthplace of top-level motor racing, is a great opportunity. 2023 season to keep racing for the planet”.

The 2022 XE season will conclude in Punta del Este, Uruguay on November 26-27.

Rosberg X Racing’s Johan Kristoffersson and fellow Swede Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky are two points clear of X44 rivals Sebastien Loeb and Cristina Gutierrez, while Acciona drivers Carlos Sainz Sr and Laia Sanz are six points clear distance.

Extreme E | 2023 calendar

March 11-12: Saudi Arabia

May 3-14: Scotland

July 8-9: Sardinia, Italy

Sep 16-17: Brazil or USA

December 2-3: Chile